Women's month: Entrepreneur empowers other women to do business

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 9:05am
Businesswoman Anne Barretto
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of International Women's Month, businesswoman Anne Barretto gave tips to women who want to put up their own business.

During the launch of her new business Pink N Classy, Philstar.com asked Anne how she can empower women who wanted to pursue their own business. 

“To inspire din sa kung anong achievement ko ngayon, ang payo ko lang ay wag panghinaan ng loob kasi ang totoong kalaban natin ay ang mga sarili natin,” Anne said. 

“Na baka ‘hindi ko kaya yung ginagawa nila.’ Kung ako nag-start ako from nothing, kaya din nila,” she added.  

Anne said that women have the power to be successful in their own chosen field especially in the modern age. 

“Sa ngayon kasi, lalo na sa online, puro nanay o babae na yung mga nagbi-business e. Naiinspire siguro sila na from nothing, nagagawa ng iba,” she said.

“Yung mga kagaya ko, nag-iinspire din ako sa mga kapwa ko babae na nagsimula sa wala na possible. Kaya ayon yung isang bagay nakakatulong din sa ibang kakabaihan na kaya din nila yon,” she added. 

Anne started her beauty clinic Hey Pretty Aesthetic Center in 2018. It now has 16 branches nationwide. 

Recently, she organized a fashion show launching Pink N Classy attended by the media and influencers. 

Anne said she wanted her dresses to be personalized then people began asking her where she buys her dresses, so she decided to put up a clothing line for ladies. 

"Ngayon noong na-notice na ng mga tao 'yung mga suot ko na pinapagawa ko sa in-house designers ko, ginawa ko na siyang business," she said. 

"Yung Pink N Classy nagrerepresent talaga sa lifestyle ko," she added. 

Right now, her dresses are available online but she plans to open boutiques in different malls. Her dresses are limited-edition. 

"'Pag naglabas kami sa first collection namin, hindi na nila uli 'yon mabibili sa mga susunod. Limited lang po talaga. Every month, 'pag naubos na 'yung collection namin, magkakaroon uli kami ng bagong collection," she said.   

RELATED: Women's Month: Zamboanga businesswoman shares how she conquers competitive beauty industry

BUSINESSWOMAN

WOMEN'S MONTH
