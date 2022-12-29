Supporting PISAY scholarsâ€™ learning with Microsoft Solutions

^

Lifestyle Business

Supporting PISAY scholars’ learning with Microsoft Solutions

December 29, 2022 | 11:25am
The Microsoft Showcase School Program is an opportunity for schools, like the Philippine Science High School- Main Campus to engage with Microsoft and its partners on a global scale.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — As the leading science high school in Asia Pacific Region, the Philippines Science High School-System (PSHS-System), also known as PISAY, continues in its vision to prepare its scholars to become globally competitive Filipino scientists equipped with 21st-century skills. 

To support this goal, Microsoft, in partnership with HP Philippines, nominated the PSHS-Main Campus to be part of the Microsoft Showcase School Accelerator Program by providing them with the right tools, training and resources. 

“Technology, when used appropriately, can be a powerful tool to prepare students for life and work in the 21st century. At Microsoft, we support education institutions by making these tools and programs available to all teachers and students to support them in their K-12 digital skilling journey,” Clarissa Segismundo, Education Programs lead of Microsoft Philippines, shared. 

Becoming future-ready 

Microsoft Education offers dynamic and intelligent solutions to strengthen the Social Emotional Learning Skills of PISAY scholars.
Photo Release

PSHS-Main Campus, with the lead of the PSHS-System leaders, aims to become one of the Microsoft Showcase Schools in the country.

“The program is an opportunity for schools to engage with Microsoft and its partners, share best practices and network with like-minded individuals around the globe to expand and deepen education transformation,” Grace Co, Microsoft Philippines Education Programs manager, said. 

“With this understanding, I think the Philippine Science High School as an educational institution can take advantage of these tools not only to promote STEM Education but also, to improve the learning experience of our students,” PSHS Main Campus Director Lawrence Madriaga added.

Selected PSHS-Main Campus Special Science educators underwent a training program led by Microsoft’s Global Training Partner, Line Learning and Development Solutions. 

Line Learning’s President and Founder John Erwin Magno stressed the success of the Microsoft Showcase School Accelerator Program lies in support of their school leaders and the openness of educators to technology and solutions.

“When leaders use the tools, teachers and the staff will follow. If the teachers constantly use the same tools, they have the power to introduce these technological solutions to students, thus equipping them with skills for the future," he said.

PSHS- Main Campus jumpstarted the journey with 10 quad-core HP ProBook 440 Notebook PCs.

PSHS-Main Campus jumpstarted their journey with HP devices powered by Microsoft Education Tools.

“We believe technology can be a great equalizer by bringing quality digital learning, which is vital in a rapidly changing world that calls for flexibility, intercultural connection, 24/7 collaboration, and lifelong learning,” Kristofferson Seville, the country enterprise manager for HP Philippines, said. 

“HP Philippines can help us go past the four walls of the Philippine Science High School- Main Campus to connect with more than just people inside our campus, but also people outside and technologies outside the world," Special Science Teacher III Edge Angeles of PSHS-Main Campus expressed.

Enriching the learning environment  

The Philippine Science High School-System incorporates technological tools and solutions to allow its scholars to build on their social and emotional learning skills apart from STEM learning.
Photo Release

As a conclusion to the program, PSHS-Main Campus is on its way to becoming a Showcase School. The shared values of integrity and innovation between Microsoft, HP, Line Learning and PISAY has made the Microsoft Showcase School Accelerator Program successful. 

“Through this partnership, PSHS will be equipped with Microsoft’s Educational Technology tools that are beneficial in addressing our PISAY (PSHS) scholars’ learning needs,” PSHS System Executive Director Lilia Habacon said.

  

Learn more about the Education Transformation Journey of Microsoft Showcase Schools at http://aka.ms/scsp. Explore HP ProBook 440 Notebook at HP Philippines | Facebook.

