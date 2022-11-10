Baden Bower's definitive guide to public relations for tech companies

MANILA, Philippines — In a rapidly developing and increasingly competitive tech landscape, public relations (PR) is more important than ever for tech companies. After all, Tesla, Google and Amazon asserted their dominance by owning the media landscape, which in turn created a flywheel effect that enabled them to dominate their respective industries, bringing in new customers exponentially.

What PR can do for tech startups

Here are four reasons why tech startups need a publicist, one that knows tech inside out and has connections to the most respected news sites in the tech startup community:

PR can help tech companies stand out in a crowded market, shining a light on their unique selling propositions and how they are disrupting their market.



Publicity can assist a tech startup build and maintain relationships with investors to help progress further funding rounds.



A great PR agency can navigate the media to fashion a company's reputation so it becomes perceived as a leader in its field.



Tech startups need to show positive unit economics. A good PR agency can assist a tech startup generate leads and drive sales.

How do tech companies create an effective PR strategy, given all these advantages? Baden Bower shares their definitive guide to PR:

1. Identify the target market

Before tech companies can develop a PR strategy, they must determine their target audience. What are their wants and needs? What are their pain points? What type of content do they enjoy?

Answering these questions will assist in narrowing down PR targets, making it easier to formulate messaging and create content that will resonate with them.

2. Keep it newsworthy

In the world of tech, things move quickly. What's hot today may be old news tomorrow. So, it's essential to ensure that the PR strategy always keeps up with the latest trends and news in the industry.

3. Take advantage of social media

Social media plays a vital role in today's digital environment. It can help businesses reach their target audience in ways traditional media cannot.

Tech companies should incorporate a social media component in their PR strategy. They should use platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, TikTok and LinkedIn to share news, blog posts, infographics and other content that will interest the target audience.

4. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

SEO refers to the process of optimizing a website so that it ranks higher in search engines. This is vital as it makes it easier for potential customers to find the business, increasing website traffic and leads.

SEO considers various factors, including the keywords used on the company's website and its style and structure. It's important to remember that SEO is a continuous process. To maintain a strong online presence, tech companies must regularly evaluate and adjust their SEO strategy.

Backlinks in news stories can be just the rocket fuel your SEO program needs to achieve moon status.

5. Hire a PR agency

In-house can be expensive and you might not need a constant flow of publicity. Hiring a PR agency can help ensure the company communicates effectively with the public and the media.

A PR agency can help create and implement a tailored public relations plan to meet the specific needs of a tech firm. It can also provide continuing support and guidance to help manage the ever-changing tech industry landscape.

Hiring a PR agency makes the previous four steps a whole lot easier. With a PR agency, tech companies can focus on the tech while they worry about PR.

Innovative companies like Baden Bower can also guarantee their results, which is handy if you need to show your investors immediate results.

For more information, visit the Baden Power website at https://www.badenbower.com.