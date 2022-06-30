New LTO branch opens in Estancia Mall
MANILA, Philippines — Estancia Mall welcomes a new Land Transportation Office located at the 4th floor East Wing.
Nearby residents and mall goers can now enjoy the convenience of renewing their driver’s license and getting their student driver’s permit every Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Requirements such as theoretical driving course and medical exams can be taken within the area as well.
