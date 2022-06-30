New LTO branch opens in Estancia Mall

(From left) Jackree Luz, owner of Alert Driving Academy; Julia Jatico, managing director of Think Wise Medical Services; Arch. Renee Bacani, vice president of Ortigas Malls, Estancia Mall in Pasig City; Asec. Edgar Galvante, LTO Asec.; Usec. Mark Steven Pastor, DOTr Usec; Frank Alido, president of DLRO; Alex Uy, managing partner of Think Wise Medical Services; Willy Lim

MANILA, Philippines — Estancia Mall welcomes a new Land Transportation Office located at the 4th floor East Wing.

Nearby residents and mall goers can now enjoy the convenience of renewing their driver’s license and getting their student driver’s permit every Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Requirements such as theoretical driving course and medical exams can be taken within the area as well.

Avail of their excellent service while enjoying a wide selection of global and lifestyle brands and unique café and restaurant concepts at Estancia!

To stay updated, follow the Estancia at Capitol Commons Facebook page or download the Ortigas Malls app.