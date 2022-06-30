^

Lifestyle Business

New LTO branch opens in Estancia Mall

Philstar.com
June 30, 2022 | 2:25pm
New LTO branch opens in Estancia Mall
(From left) Jackree Luz, owner of Alert Driving Academy; Julia Jatico, managing director of Think Wise Medical Services; Arch. Renee Bacani, vice president of Ortigas Malls, Estancia Mall in Pasig City; Asec. Edgar Galvante, LTO Asec.; Usec. Mark Steven Pastor, DOTr Usec; Frank Alido, president of DLRO; Alex Uy, managing partner of Think Wise Medical Services; Willy Lim
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Estancia Mall welcomes a new Land Transportation Office located at the 4th floor East Wing.

Nearby residents and mall goers can now enjoy the convenience of renewing their driver’s license and getting their student driver’s permit every Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Requirements such as theoretical driving course and medical exams can be taken within the area as well.

Avail of their excellent service while enjoying a wide selection of global and lifestyle brands and unique café and restaurant concepts at Estancia!

 

To stay updated, follow the Estancia at Capitol Commons Facebook page or download the Ortigas Malls app.

ORTIGAS MALLS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
New LTO branch opens in Estancia Mall
30 minutes ago

New LTO branch opens in Estancia Mall

30 minutes ago
Estancia Mall welcomes a new Land Transportation Office located at the 4th floor East Wing.
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Solenn Heussaff joins Security Bank family
Sponsored
2 days ago

Solenn Heussaff joins Security Bank family

2 days ago
This year, Solenn joins Erwan as Security Bank's newest brand ambassador. With Solenn taking on more roles, including businesswoman,...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Passion Revolution takes center stage in this year&rsquo;s Watsons HWB Virtual Summit and Awards
Sponsored
3 days ago

Passion Revolution takes center stage in this year’s Watsons HWB Virtual Summit and Awards

3 days ago
During the event, Watsons Philippines, led by General Manager Danilo Chiong, honored partner suppliers who have shown passion...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Revenge shopping is here! Overhaul your closet at Estancia Mall&rsquo;s fashion-forward stores
5 days ago

Revenge shopping is here! Overhaul your closet at Estancia Mall’s fashion-forward stores

5 days ago
Estancia Mall in Pasig City offers the latest fashion finds in a relaxing, upscale space.
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Sun Life upskills advisors to serve business owner clients
Sponsored
8 days ago

Sun Life upskills advisors to serve business owner clients

8 days ago
Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. is empowering its advisors to serve the unique needs of Filipino business owners by...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
GSMI leads World Gin Day celebration with &lsquo;Gin Bar Crawl&rsquo; challenge
June 15, 2022 - 2:31pm

GSMI leads World Gin Day celebration with ‘Gin Bar Crawl’ challenge

June 15, 2022 - 2:31pm
Last June 10, four of the country’s top professional mixologists took centerstage to craft one-of-a-kind cocktails...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with