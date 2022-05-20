Supermarket launches app to help sari-sari store members

MANILA, Philippines — A supermarket continues to help sari-sari store owners by launching the Aling Puring App.

The app, which aims to transform every member store into an Always Panalo one-stop shop, strengthens Puregold’s commitment to help sari-sari store and small business owners and promote entrepreneurship in the country.

The Aling Puring App provides exclusive benefits and e-negosyo opportunities including telco load, bills payment and cash-in so entrepreneurs can further grow their businesses. The new app is also connected to the Puregold Mobile app for easy ordering and replenishment of stocks and exclusive deals and offers.

“Puregold is equipping Tindahan Ni Aling Puring members with an app that will allow them take advantage of e-negosyo opportunities. Sari-sari store owners can now become the community’s hub for basic essentials, and paying bills or telco load,” said Puregold president Vincent Co.

The launch took place during the opening of the Puregold Tindahan Ni Aling Puring Negosyo Convention on May 19 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, with the theme “Tuloy Natin Ang Pagsasama, Tuloy Natin Ang Pag-Asenso.”

Tindahan Ni Aling Puring is the brand’s customized holistic membership program that allows sari-sari store and other business owners to increase the potential for their net earnings. The program gives its over 600,000 members the opportunities to earn points, which are equivalent to rebates that they can use to shop at Puregold. Members enjoy free delivery, business financing assistance, and even free insurance for members.

The members also have access to Dealskarte and Ka-Asenso promo packs for added savings and points, exclusive events, and added businesses such as loading and food to go under their KAINdustriya program.

RELATED: Tired of corporate grind: How this mother of 4 built a beauty empire from scratch