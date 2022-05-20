^

Lifestyle Business

Supermarket launches app to help sari-sari store members

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 20, 2022 | 1:06pm
Supermarket launches app to help sari-sari store members
Puregold Tindahan Ni Aling Puring Negosyo Convention at the World Trade Center
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — A supermarket continues to help sari-sari store owners by launching the Aling Puring App. 

The app, which aims to transform every member store into an Always Panalo one-stop shop, strengthens Puregold’s commitment to help sari-sari store and small business owners and promote entrepreneurship in the country.

The Aling Puring App provides exclusive benefits and e-negosyo opportunities including telco load, bills payment and cash-in so entrepreneurs can further grow their businesses. The new app is also connected to the Puregold Mobile app for easy ordering and replenishment of stocks and exclusive deals and offers.

“Puregold is equipping Tindahan Ni Aling Puring members with an app that will allow them take advantage of e-negosyo opportunities. Sari-sari store owners can now become the community’s hub for basic essentials, and paying bills or telco load,” said Puregold president Vincent Co.

The launch took place during the opening of the Puregold Tindahan Ni Aling Puring Negosyo Convention on May 19 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, with the theme “Tuloy Natin Ang Pagsasama, Tuloy Natin Ang Pag-Asenso.”

Tindahan Ni Aling Puring is the brand’s customized holistic membership program that allows sari-sari store and other business owners to increase the potential for their net earnings. The program gives its over 600,000 members the opportunities to earn points, which are equivalent to rebates that they can use to shop at Puregold. Members enjoy free delivery, business financing assistance, and even free insurance for members.

The members also have access to Dealskarte and Ka-Asenso promo packs for added savings and points, exclusive events, and added businesses such as loading and food to go under their KAINdustriya program.

RELATED: Tired of corporate grind: How this mother of 4 built a beauty empire from scratch

PUREGOLD PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Tired of corporate grind: How this mother of 4 built a beauty empire from scratch
3 hours ago

Tired of corporate grind: How this mother of 4 built a beauty empire from scratch

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 3 hours ago
In just two months, the humble beauty company she started called Sooper Beaute recorded 100% profits from her 18,000php seed...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Acer shows strong first quarter 2022, shares sustainable plans post-pandemic
1 day ago

Acer shows strong first quarter 2022, shares sustainable plans post-pandemic

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The COVID-19 pandemic heavily affected the tech industry, but Acer has been showing steady numbers to begin 2022 and are hoping...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Ninja Van Philippines celebrates people behind excellent customer service
2 days ago

Ninja Van Philippines celebrates people behind excellent customer service

2 days ago
Get to know the Ninjas who ensure only the best customer experience for shoppers and shippers nationwide.
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Kaka-internet mo yan!&rsquo; How digital technology can bring girls and women forward
Sponsored
3 days ago

‘Kaka-internet mo yan!’ How digital technology can bring girls and women forward

By Gerald Dizon | 3 days ago
Through improved access to ICTs, women can be empowered whether they work from home or run online businesses, whether they...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
A.S. Watson Greener Stores accelerate global movement toward more sustainable future
Sponsored
3 days ago

A.S. Watson Greener Stores accelerate global movement toward more sustainable future

3 days ago
The ASW Greener Stores Global Framework aims to forge and inspire its businesses to build a stronger sustainability culture...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
For 35 years, MediCard continues to be at the forefront of Filipino healthcare
4 days ago

For 35 years, MediCard continues to be at the forefront of Filipino healthcare

By Adam Laurena | 4 days ago
Today, after 35 years in the healthcare industry, the leading health maintenance organization (HMO) continues to keep up with...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with