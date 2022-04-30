^

Pru Life UK expands agency offices in Metro Manila to serve more Filipinos

April 30, 2022 | 11:54am
(From left) Vice President and Lead Agency Director Esperanza Gregorio, Board Director and Unit Manager JC Claros, Golden Dragon Life Insurance Agency Inc. General Agency President and Branch Manager Ardie Espiritu, Board Directors and Unit Managers Gelo dela Cruz and Alexandre Espiritu.
MANILA, Philippines — Leading life insurer Pru Life UK is expanding its general agency offices in Metro Manila as it continues to make life and health insurance more accessible to Filipinos. These new offices will enable Pru Life UK to reach more customers and continue to offer services for their protection needs.

Golden Dragon Life Insurance Agency Inc. opened its doors for Pru Life UK customers in 20A and 21A, Aseana Powerstation Building, Pres. D Macapagal Boulevard corner Bradco Avenue, Aseana City, Paranaque City headed by its president Ardie Espiritu.

Two general agency offices in Taguig City were also inaugurated:

  • One Excelsior Life Insurance Agency Inc. located at the 10th Floor of The Bonifacio Prime, Lot 14, Block 2, 20th Drive, McKinley Business Park headed by its president Niccolo Mascarina
     
  • Infinite Dragon Life Insurance Agency Inc. at Unit 907 of The Finance Centre, 26th Street, Bonifacio Global City spearheaded by its president Gerard Ortile

Meanwhile, three general agency offices in Makati will welcome more Filipinos seeking life protection:

  • Imperium Blaze Life Insurance Agency Inc. located at Units 30g and 30H, Burgundy Corporate Tower, 252 Gil Puyat Avenue led by its president John Teneza
     
  • Alpha Life Insurance Agency Inc. in 2102 – 2013, Pearlbank Centre, 146 Valero Street, Salcedo Village headed by its president Giann Elumbaring
     
  • Alexandrite Premier Life Insurance Agency Inc. located at the 5th floor of King’s Court 2 Building, 2129 Chino Roces Avenue with its president Allen Bobadilla leading the way.

With the opening of these new general agency offices, Pru Life UK also aims to provide its life agency force holistic support including training, digital tools, as well as wisdom and experience from its leaders and achievers to help them better serve more Filipinos nationwide.

Topping the list of local life insurance firms in terms of the number of Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) agents last year, Pru Life UK has grown its life insurance agency force since its inception in 1996, becoming the country's largest with more than 35,000 agents.

It retained its top spot in the insurance industry based on the Insurance Commission's 2021 rankings in terms of New Business Annual Premium Equivalent (NBAPE).

 

For more information: www.prulifeuk.com.ph.

fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fb tw
fb tw
fbtw
