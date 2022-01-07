



















































 
























Lifestyle Business


Robinsons Easymart celebrates its 75th store opening




Aliyya Sawadjaan - Philstar.com
January 7, 2022 | 4:10pm
 





As an all-in-one hub, the new store offers a wide assortment of fresh produce, dry goods and household staples. Shoppers can stock on groceries and pantry items whenever they need. They can also look for items to keep homes clean and organized.
All-in-one-hub for groceries and services to provide convenience to Valenzuela City residents


MANILA, Philippines — There’s another reason for the Vibrant City of Valenzuela to be vibrant. Robinsons Easymart opened its 75th store at the Valenzuela Town Center in November.


As the neighborhood grocery store, Robinsons Easymart is the answer to local residents’ need for easy access to their everyday essentials. With the COVID-19 pandemic now on its third year, shopping for food and other necessities need to be more accessible and convenient.


“We’re happy to say that more customers can now ‘take it easy’ with our 75th Robinsons Easymart store in Valenzuela City. Robinsons Easymart is our answer to making daily essentials more accessible in Filipino neighborhoods, and we are opening stores closer to homes to make shopping easy and convenient for everyone,” Dennis Aquino, group operations manager for Robinsons Easymart, said.


As an all-in-one hub, the new store offers a wide assortment of fresh produce, dry goods and household staples. Shoppers can stock on groceries and pantry items whenever they need. They can also look for items to keep homes clean and organized.


Whether looking for an ingredient or wanting to satisfy cravings, Robinsons Easymart Valenzuela Town Center aims to provide the best grocery experience for its shoppers.


In addition, shoppers who are looking for big savings on food items and commonly used products can find smart deals here.


For the month of January, shoppers can enjoy numerous promos when shopping at Robinsons Easymart. One such is the Easy Offers promo where shoppers can enjoy great savings, earn up to 10 Go Rewards points, and get free items when they purchase any participating items.


Easy Treats is another promo where customers get additional Go Rewards points for every Easy Treats item purchased. And finally, the Easy Holiday promo. For a minimum single-receipt purchase of P1,000 worth of groceries inclusive of P500 worth of participating items, shoppers can get a free econo basket. 


For added convenience, Valenzuela residents can visit Robinsons Easymart to access more services offered from establishments such as bills payment center and telco loading stations.


What’s more, customers can take it easy when shopping with Robinsons. They can either shop at any nearest Robinsons Easymart store, or shop online via GoRobinsons, GrabMart and MetroMart.









 


 

















 



