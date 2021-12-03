Don't miss on the IKEA home makeover of your dreams from Acer

Acer ambassadors Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla will be part of the Acer live event on December 3.

MANILA, Philippines — Acer is staging a holiday extravaganza full of prizes, a new song of love and hope and the chance to win an IKEA home makeover.

Consumers and fans are in for a treat as Acer goes all out with their "Holidays at Home" Sales and Raffle Promo. Look forward to amazing discounts on select Acer and Predator models of laptops, desktops and accessories; freebies such as IKEA gift cards worth up to P5,000 or a Smart Bro LTE Pocket Wi-Fi with every purchase and the chance to win two home makeover packages from IKEA, each worth over P100,000.

That's not all! To kick off the holiday shopping festivities, Acer is releasing its holiday anthem titled "Live It Up" to be performed by Pinoy pop supergroup SB19 with the music video shot inside IKEA Pasay City, the world's largest IKEA store. Also featured in the music video are Cong and Team Payaman, Kang Dupet, Een Mercado, Reg Rubio, Maggiekarp, burg and other Acer and Predator ambassadors.

The fun doesn't end there as SB19 joins fellow Acer ambassadors Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, online sweetheart Janina Vela, rapper-singer Josue and multi-talented Predator ambassador Ashley Gosiengfiao at a live event on December 3. This will be streamed on Acer Philippines' official Facebook page. Joining them at the event are Predator ambassadors.

"Despite the easing of restrictions, many people, including students and seniors, are still staying at home either by choice or as compelled by circumstances. So we're making things merrier with a raffle promo that would give them an IKEA home makeover and more, discounts and freebies and a new song of hope for the holidays,” Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim said.

“We hope the holidays will bring joy and hope among our customers and their families," she added.

Every purchase of these Acer products qualifies you to join the Acer "Holidays at Home" raffle with two grand prizes—two IKEA makeover packages worth P100,000 which includes a free consultation with an IKEA PH Design Specialist. There will also be three winners of Acer Aspire Vero laptops each worth P41,999, 10 winners of P12,000 worth of Smart Call & Text card and five winners of the Smart Bro 5G Rocket WiFi.

The "Holidays at Home" promo is valid until December 31. The raffle will take place on January 14, 2022.

Stay tuned for the FB Live event with KathNiel, SB19, Janina Vela, Ashley Gosiengfiao, Josue and Predator ambassadors on December 3!

For more information about Acer and "Holidays at Home," follow Acer Philippines on its social media platforms: @AcerPH on Facebook, @acerph on Instagram and @acerphils on Twitter or go to www.acer.com.