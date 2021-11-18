vivoâ€™s Y15 series will bring your selfie game to a whole new level this holiday

vivo’s Y15 series will bring your selfie game to a whole new level this holiday

MANILA, Philippines — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, therefore it’s expected that people would want to take radiant selfies no matter time of day nor kind of lighting: under the sun, under a glimmering Christmas tree or during a Christmas lights show.

Taking the perfect selfie is an art. Angles, filters and so many other elements have to come together for you to take that post-worthy shot. Many would agree that one of the most important ingredients is lighting.

The new vivo Y15 Series features an 8-megapixel front camera that supports selfies in dark environments with a real-time preview of fill light effects. vivo’s sophisticated camera also comes with automatic adaptation to ambient cool and warm light. Combined with the vivo Y15 Series Softlight Band, users can say goodbye to the ring light and create photos where their natural charm is highlighted.

With the vivo Y15 Series, smartphone users can experience “Beauty Enlightened” through its exciting technologies that allow your best features to shine.

Designed to be just as stylish as its users, the vivo Y15 Series is the slimmest and lightest phone in its range and comes in two fresh, eye-catching colors: mystic blue and wave green.

The vivo Y15 Series also promises form and function with a powerful long-lasting battery that can handle hours of intensive playing and other mobile activities. It also has an innovative reverse charging feature that allows it to act as a power bank for other devices. All these features for a friendly price range of P5,000 to P7,500.

So if you’re on the lookout for that perfect holiday gift for yourself or a special person and want to equip them (or you) with a device that can take only beautiful photos, you really can’t go wrong with the vivo Y15 Series.

Your brightest selfies are in the palm of your hand with the vivo Y15 Series now available in all vivo stores and kiosks nationwide and online via official stores in Shopee and Lazada.

For more information on its features, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/ and vivo’s social media pages.