Panasonic donates cutting-edge nanoe generators and air purifiers to Makati vaccination site

Panasonic Air-Conditioning Philippines CEO Masaru Toyota, Life Solutions Group Country Head Yosuke Tanaka, Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay and Head of Makati Incident Command Post Dr. Roland Unson were present during the site visit during the turnover of donations.

MANILA, Philippines — Panasonic, as part of its global campaign to spread advocacy for cleaner and fresher air for life, recently reached out to the local government of Makati City through a contribution in the form of nanoeTM air purifiers and nanoeTM X generators, that have been verified to have inhibitory effects on the novel coronavirus.1

The equipment set-up and turnover were done at the main vaccination site of the city located at the Makati Coliseum.

Panasonic Air-Conditioning Philippines CEO Masaru Toyota, Life Solutions Group Country Head Yosuke Tanaka, Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay and ?the Head of Makati Incident Command Post Dr. Roland Unson, were present during the site visit.

It has always been the intention of Panasonic to provide cleaner and fresher air to improve the quality of life for everyone with the introduction of the nanoeTM in 1997 and nanoeTM X in 2016.

In 2009, with the help of an independent testing organization, Panasonic verified the effect of hydroxyl radicals contained in water against bird flu and new strains of influenza, and in 2012, in collaboration with an independent testing organization in Germany, again conducted virus clearance testing that showed effectiveness of the technology against highly resistant viruses and unknown viruses.2

Just last year, again using an independent testing organization, Texcell3 – France, further verified the inhibitory effect of Panasonic’s patented nanoeTM X technology on the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The Makati City partnership is part of a bigger program of Panasonic in the Philippines to provide air purifying and anti-COVID technology of nanoeTM X in selected sites in the National Capital Region to protect medical front liners and Filipinos in vaccination areas and to make them and the public feel safer with the theme “Bring Back the Filipino Smile.”

Panasonic works hard to bring back the smiles of the unsung heroes of this pandemic and the Filipino people, for them to feel safer, breathe easier and be more secure to smile once again.

For more information on Panasonic and its patented technologies, please visit https://www.panasonic.com/ph/nanoe

REFERENCES:

1. Based on the Texcell, global contract research organization, verified the inhibitory effect of the nanoe™ X technology with the benefits of hydroxyl radicals on adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) placed in 45L box. Over 99.99% of adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) activity was inhibited within 2 hours.

Note: This verification was designed to generate basic research data on the effects of nanoe™ X on the novel coronavirus in laboratory conditions different from those found in living spaces. It was not designed to evaluate product performance.

2. Main releases on verification cases

May 12, 2009?Positive effects of charged water particles on viruses, bacteria and agricultural chemicals have been verified.

October 20, 2009? The new influenza virus inhibition effect of charged water particles has been verified.

February 20, 2012?Suppression effect of charged water particles on pet-related allergens, bacteria, fungi and viruses have been verified.

January 16, 2014?Nano-sized electrostatic atomized water particles effectively break down PM2.5 components and inhibits growth of fungi attached to Yellow Sand.

3. Texcell is a global contract research organization that specializes in viral testings, viral clearance, immunoprofiling and R&D or GMP cell banking, for your R&D, GClP, GLP and GMP projects. With more than 30 years of experience and roots within the Pasteur Institute in Paris, Texcell has a long-recognized expertise in viral testing with a broad range of protocols for the detection of adventitious agents. Texcell is the first spin-off of the Pasteur institute of Paris created in 1997.