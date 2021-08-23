SM goes online!









































































 




   







   















                            (Philstar.com) - August 23, 2021 - 3:23pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Having so many mobile apps–from food delivery, shopping to restaurants–can sometimes be very confusing, especially when you need to keep track of all the pop-up notifications, payment transactions, and not to mention, the expensive delivery fees.



Here’s one app you need to download because it has just about everything you need: the SM Malls Online app. Now you can safely and conveniently buy from trusted essential and retail stores and restaurants at select SM malls, then have your orders delivered straight to your doorstep–all in one app!



By downloading the SM Malls Online app, you can enjoy all these–and more, without stepping out of your home



One-stop shop



When you shop on the SM Malls Online app, you don’t need to worry about the hassle of multiple online checkouts or multiple costly delivery fees that add up. You can buy all the products you need from your favorite brands all in one online checkout and pay only one delivery fee–and just like that–it’s sent right to your home. 



That includes the leading international and local retail and dining establishments from SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM City North EDSA, and SM City Fairview–with more SM malls available soon.



In-store pickup



During check-out, you may also select "in-store pickup" to get your order when you’re already at your chosen mall. Proceed to the specific mall at your own convenience within 72 hours to claim your order, show the seller representative the order ID and other details on SM Malls Online app then you’re good to go.



Safe virtual shopping experience



For your safety, leading brands and trained riders follow #SafeMallingAtSM protocols in fulfilling your orders on the app. Shopping bags are sanitized and the riders are required to wear face masks and face shields, have their temperature monitored, and maintain a 6-ft. distance when handing your order.



Great deals and promos






As a special treat for first-time app users, SM is offering up to P200 off of shoppers’ fave brands when they use the code, SMGOESONLINE, upon checkout with a minimum purchase of P500. 



Shoppers can also buy from two or more brands and enjoy free shipping when they use the code, 2orMORE, for at least two non-food brands with a minimum of spend P750 or 2orMOREFOOD for at least two restaurants with a minimum spend of P300.



This promo is currently available from August 1 to September 30, 2021. Be sure that you have the latest version of the app from Google Play or the App Store so you can enjoy these great deals from SM.



Awesome retail and dining brands



Just like other SM malls nationwide, SM Malls Online Mobile app guarantees Filipinos easy access to a wide array of trusted brands for everything from essentials and restaurants to gadgets and more. 



Foodies can savor appetizing dishes from places like Manam, Panda Express, Wendy’s, Frankie’s Buffalo Wings and Auntie Anne’s. Shoppers can also look forward to top brands on the app ranging from clothes to gadgets to beauty like Adidas, Office Warehouse, PC Express, Samsung, The Body Shop and Watsons. 



Cyberzone also offers the lowest price guaranteed on gadgets and laptops from Villman, Silicon Valley, PC Express and more, just in time for online classes and perfect for work-from-home set-ups. 



 



Download the SM Malls Online App for free on Google Play or the App Store. For the latest news and deals, follow @smmallsonline on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.smmallsonline.com


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

