Loads of summer fun at SM

MANILA, Philippines — Missing summer? Welcome the hottest season of the year with positive vibes!

At SM Supermalls, brighter and better days are coming, with safe and fun activities for everyone. Watch the summer fun at SM Supermalls here.

Score the best shopping finds

Photo Release Shop for awesome finds at summer pop-up plays in SM malls.

What’s a fun summer without a mall-wide sale? Check out SM’s 3 Day Sale in select SM malls from May 28 to 31 and get up to 70% off on great finds and must-have items. Looking for summer must-haves? Visit summer pop-up stores in select SM malls for great finds.

Take the whole gang for some cool eats

Photo Release Dine in Colors at SM City Davao.

Bring your family or your squad to enjoy icy and cool food choices at Instagram-worthy designated dining areas. The best part? These dining areas observe strict health protocols to ensure your safety so you can eat with confidence and ease. You can also dine outdoors amid a colorful backdrop that will make your al-fresco summer dining experience safe, the best and most memorable one yet.

Give your fur babies the ultimate summer break

Photo Release Paw Park at SM City Lucena

Pet parents unite! This summer, all roads lead to SM malls for Summer Paw-ty, where you can bring your furry friends for exciting pet parades, fun meet-and-greet activities and pet essentials shopping for a summer to remember for your canine or feline baby — or any other pet you may have!

Experience movies like never before

Photo Release Movies at the Sky Park at SM CDO Downtown Premier

Missed going to the movies? SM lets you see films on the big screen again but with an exciting twist! Enjoy the cool breeze while watching your favorite films on a rooftop.



Dine, play and move

Photo Release Summer Wonderland at the Skypark at SM Seaside City Cebu

Get on your feet to stay healthy with fitness sessions at select SM malls. Missed hanging out with your now-vaccinated friends? Check out themed outdoor spaces in select SM malls and beat the summer heat as you get to chill with them!

Still stuck at home? You have the option to shop for summer essentials at your own convenience from home and have them delivered the next day via SM Malls Online Beta App. Currently available for SM Megamall, North EDSA and Mall of Asia. Download SM Malls Online Beta app for more awesome finds.

For all other SM Malls, you can also order via our personal shopper partners by calling SM Customer Care at 88761111 or by sending a Viber message at 09228761111.

From safe dining to shopping and everything in between, a gamut of surprises awaits you at your favorite SM mall this summer.

For the latest news, promos, and activities., make sure to visit www.smsupermalls.com or like and follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms.