THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Got solutions to post-pandemic problems? This reality show is looking for applicants
The sixth season of "The Final Pitch" is named "Heroes Edition."
The Final Pitch/Released

Got solutions to post-pandemic problems? This reality show is looking for applicants

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 17, 2021 - 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — A television show is seeking anyone who can pitch new solutions to address the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Final Pitch" for its latest season themed "Heroes" is calling on startups, non-profit organizations, entrepreneurs and individuals to submit their ideas that could impact society positively.

"The Final Pitch" is a business reality TV show designed to give a platform for investors to find and invest in the best up-and-coming businesses and entrepreneurs in the Philippines. The show airing on CNN Philippines is the country’s first show of its kind where individuals can pitch ideas to a panel of investors who will help them scale up their business.

"Heroes Edition" will feature 917Ventures Managing Director Vince Yamat, FWD Insurance Philippines CEO Li Hao Zhuang, UBX’s John Januszczak and Thames International Business School President Joel Santos.

During the season’s media launch, Yamat said they are looking for a "venture builder," or someone who possesses grit, has the right attitude and is passionate about solving a problem.

“We just need the right idea and the right attitude and we will provide the Globe an unfair advantage: the Ayala ecosystem of marketing, logistics and product development. We will work with you as we solve a big problem and improve the lives of the Filipino people together.”

Zuang, meanwhile, wants to support individuals or organizations with a social mission.

“We are looking for entrepreneurs with a bayanihan spirit who want to change the world, who have a distinct offering and concept, and a commercially viable plan.”

Show host and creator John Aguilar said the season provides a timely opportunity for the Philippines.

“This season is a chance to prove that despite our current challenges, we can work strategically given our limited resources to move the country forward and provide solutions and opportunities during and after a crisis,” Aguilar said.

“We look forward to discovering new startups and talented individuals who, together with our mentors and investors, will help to rebuild the nation.”

The Final Pitch has started accepting applications. Online entries and one-minute pitch videos may be submitted through TheFinalPitch.ph/application.

COMPETITIVE REALITY SHOWS REALITY SHOW REALITY TV
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
For your 2021 home upgrade: 4 tips to shop the right appliances
Sponsored
1 day ago
For your 2021 home upgrade: 4 tips to shop the right appliances
By Gerald Dizon | 1 day ago
Here are some tips when you’re upgrading home.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
How Year of Metal Ox will turn out, according to feng shui specialist
6 days ago
How Year of Metal Ox will turn out, according to feng shui specialist
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
Filipinos are set for gradual recovery from a difficult 2020, as feng shui experts predict a year of transformation and change...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
You can now dispose cleaned and dry plastic waste at SM Megamall &ndash; Here's how
Sponsored
7 days ago
You can now dispose cleaned and dry plastic waste at SM Megamall – Here's how
7 days ago
The initiative aims to help communities dispose of their plastic waste more responsibly and inspire the public to adopt more...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Online platform FAME+ connects proudly Filipino brands to global buyers
Sponsored
Online platform FAME+ connects proudly Filipino brands to global buyers
15 days ago
Lifestyle Business
Awesome reasons to have Cignal this 2021
15 days ago
Awesome reasons to have Cignal this 2021
15 days ago
Still wondering what could possibly make Cignal’s promo and content offerings more awesome this year? Well, let’s...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Beko Appliances now available nationwide
Sponsored
16 days ago
Beko Appliances now available nationwide
16 days ago
Beko is known for their top-of-the-line technologies present in their array of products, like HarvestFresh, EverFresh, NeoFrost...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with