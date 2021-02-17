Got solutions to post-pandemic problems? This reality show is looking for applicants

MANILA, Philippines — A television show is seeking anyone who can pitch new solutions to address the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Final Pitch" for its latest season themed "Heroes" is calling on startups, non-profit organizations, entrepreneurs and individuals to submit their ideas that could impact society positively.

"The Final Pitch" is a business reality TV show designed to give a platform for investors to find and invest in the best up-and-coming businesses and entrepreneurs in the Philippines. The show airing on CNN Philippines is the country’s first show of its kind where individuals can pitch ideas to a panel of investors who will help them scale up their business.

"Heroes Edition" will feature 917Ventures Managing Director Vince Yamat, FWD Insurance Philippines CEO Li Hao Zhuang, UBX’s John Januszczak and Thames International Business School President Joel Santos.

During the season’s media launch, Yamat said they are looking for a "venture builder," or someone who possesses grit, has the right attitude and is passionate about solving a problem.

“We just need the right idea and the right attitude and we will provide the Globe an unfair advantage: the Ayala ecosystem of marketing, logistics and product development. We will work with you as we solve a big problem and improve the lives of the Filipino people together.”

Zuang, meanwhile, wants to support individuals or organizations with a social mission.

“We are looking for entrepreneurs with a bayanihan spirit who want to change the world, who have a distinct offering and concept, and a commercially viable plan.”

Show host and creator John Aguilar said the season provides a timely opportunity for the Philippines.

“This season is a chance to prove that despite our current challenges, we can work strategically given our limited resources to move the country forward and provide solutions and opportunities during and after a crisis,” Aguilar said.

“We look forward to discovering new startups and talented individuals who, together with our mentors and investors, will help to rebuild the nation.”

The Final Pitch has started accepting applications. Online entries and one-minute pitch videos may be submitted through TheFinalPitch.ph/application.