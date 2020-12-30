GoDaddy Asia toasts Pinoy entrepreneurs

MANILA, Philippines — The raging pandemic has brought out the Pinoy’s entrepreneurial spirit. E-commerce is forever expanding, and online is where the action is.

Internet-loving Filipinos have embraced the digital lifestyle and are known the world over for their love of social media.

GoDaddy took note of this and decided to conduct its search for an entrepreneur who can best inspire like-minded people through the new reality program Project Go, which just proclaimed its first winner, Pearl Janine de Guzman, 25.

Pearl’s company, Staffz is an outsourcing solutions portal through which skilled workers provide SEO copywriting and graphic design services. Staffz has a socio-civic component since it trains underprivileged youths, thereby making them productive.

Pearl has proven what George Chien, co-founder/co-owner of US-based KC Global Media Entertainment, producer and distributor of award-winning shows, knew all along.

“We look at how inspiring Filipinos are to us,” he says. “That’s why we have a local office in the Philippines.”

Tina Shieh, GoDaddy Asia Marketing Director, shares Chien’s upbeat outlook. She describes the Philippine market as upbeat and is happy about the ideas it generates.

Both agree that empowering Filipino entrepreneurs is the right thing to do.

“The Filipino community has a fighting spirit. Nothing can put them down,” observes Chien.

He adds that he is open to giving budding entrepreneurs in other Southeast Asian countries the same opportunities by having a Season 2 of Project Go.

At the end of the day, it’s not only the technical skills to run a business that matters. As De Guzman proved in Project Go, it’s a combination of many things: the willingness to try new ideas. It’s also the courage to bring your ideas out there, the ability to build rapport with others and the passion to improve lives.

Staffz filled a need by helping develop skills needed in the digital space. It helped people who would not have had the chance to move ahead (e.g. those who lack formal education) and reach their dreams.

This is its winning formula.

This matches GoDaddy’s aim of empowering entrepreneurs worldwide by arming them with what they need to succeed online.

As Chien promises,“If you have a dream, let’s figure how to make it a reality through Go Daddy’s tool box. We can make it happen.”