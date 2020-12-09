Top Filipino food companies unite for Brand Aid: Noche Buena Para sa Lahat

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas is one of the most significant celebrations in the Philippines. And one of its highest points is the Noche Buena, where families come together to share stories of love and hope over their favorite Filipino meal.

But this year, Christmas will be different for millions of Filipinos due to the pandemic. It is estimated that 7.6 million1 Filipino families went hungry during the crisis, going below the poverty line and experiencing “involuntary hunger.”

Most of these families may not be able to afford to put food on the table or even think of preparing Noche Buena. Because of this, Unilever Philippines, RFM Corporation, Dole Philippines, Century Pacific Food Inc., and Lazada have come together to offer some respite for Filipino families that are part of this staggering statistic.

Together with Rise Against Hunger Philippines—an international hunger relief organization—the brands are launching an initiative called Brand Aid: Noche Buena Para sa Lahat. It is the first-ever collaboration of some of the biggest food companies in the Philippines to spark hope and bring Noche Buena to Filipinos families in need

The companies commit to working with each other, along with other sectors of society, to advocate for a Philippines that is free of hunger. And through Brand Aid, they embark on this journey with a pledge of 70,000 Noche Buena kits for Filipino families, including those affected by the recent calamities.

“We see and experience the reality of hunger every day through the communities we serve. In their mission to spark hope through Noche Buena meals for Christmas, Brand Aid sends a clear message that businesses, the government, and everyday people can come together to rise against hunger. We are happy to continue the fight with them, and we hope to encourage others to support Brand Aid,” shares Jomar Fleras, executive director at Rise Against Hunger Philippines.

Brand Aid forms part of the group’s support to the advocacy of Pilipinas Kontra Gutom, a movement under the government’s Task Force Zero Hunger led by Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

The companies behind Brand Aid also bring in their network of creatives, event specialists, media groups, artists, influencers, and social communities led by MullenLowe MARC, Mindshare, Yaparazzi Events + PR, Activations Advertising Inc., Shoppertainment LIVE, Petch & Partners, PHD Media Network, Get Hooked 360, Slingshot Manila, Hit Productions, Film Pabrika Inc., SilverPush, Innity, Passionation, Viva Networks Inc, Viu Philippines, Philippine Star, Facebook, ABS-CBN, GMA, TV5, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Smart Parenting, Solar Entertainment Corporation channels ETC and Solar Sports, Cignal TV Inc., Sky Cable Corporation, AA Adspace Solutions, and Pitchworks Inc. to bring the advocacy to more Filipinos who want to be part of this worthy cause.

Through Brand Aid, companies and individuals can also sponsor a family’s Noche Buena via special kits available at Lazada for only P300. These Noche Buena kits contain ingredients to create traditional Christmas dishes, helping Filipino families continue a beloved tradition and strengthen bonds despite these difficult times.

The Brand Aid: Noche Buena Para sa Lahat kits2 are available for donation through Rise Against Hunger until December 15. To know more about the program and how you can donate, visit Lzd.co/brandaid page in Lazada, or just search for Brand Aid on the Lazada app.

Notes:

1 The proportion of families experiencing involuntary hunger – hunger due to lack of food to eat – at least once in the past three months reached a new record-high of 30.7%, or an estimated 7.6 million households, according to the Social Weather Stations (SWS) September 17-20, 2020 National Mobile Survey. https://www.sws.org.ph/swsmain/artcldisppage/?artcsyscode=ART-20200927135430

2 Each Brand Aid: Noche Buena Para sa Lahat kit contains: 1 Dole Fruit Cocktail 822g, 1 Angel Kremdensada 410mL, 1 Fiesta Spaghetti Noodles 350g, 1 Fiesta Spaghetti Sauce 500g, 2 Knorr Pork Cubes 10g, 1 Fiesta Elbow Macaroni 400g, 1 Lady’s Choice Real Mayonnaise 220mL