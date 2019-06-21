MOTHER'S DAY
Creative Commons
How INCA addresses content marketing challenges in Philippines
(Philstar.com) - June 21, 2019 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Influencer and content marketing is fast-growing, with marketers continuously increasing investments globally. This is especially true in Asia according to a research by eMarketer.com.

Digital campaigns, however, can be challenging and laborious to plan, execute, and track. Publishers, influencers and their content need to be manually identified, screened, and managed to ensure quality and brand safety.

Another challenge is the rise of fake followers enabled by bots, which makes it harder to tell if an influencer is a genuine and valuable creator.

These challenges pose the need for trusted and scalable solutions for brands looking to invest.

INCA, or Influencer | Content | Amplification, a content marketing solution recently rolled out by GroupM Philippines, promises to provide a trusted network of verified influencer partners and campaign management processes.

“To guarantee effective marketing, advertisers must carefully interrogate available data on their partner influencers and their campaign performance.INCA enables us to do exactly that: we can connect brands with relevant, authentic influencers and publishers that have the power to help a brand achieve its objectives,” said Mark Patterson, CEO GroupM Asia Pacific.

Leveraging on GroupM’s unmatched scale, INCA connects brands to the widest network of trusted publishers and influencers to create content and drive brand engagement across digital platforms.

This is done by allowing clients to run campaigns across social platforms of trusted celebrities and influencers, as well as on websites and social media assets of publishers in various content spaces such as news, parenting, tech, gaming, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment.

AI-powered content marketing campaigns

INCA also offers its client a proprietary technology platform that provides unique creator and audience insights, fraud detection, workflow tools, content amplification, and detailed campaign reporting dashboards.

This leverages a proprietary algorithm that uses real-time data to source, curate, and match influencers and publishers to a brand’s campaign objectives. The result is the most credible partners and content for the greatest impact. 

“Considering the rapid evolution of social media platforms and the rise of the content and influencer-driven ecosystem, particularly in Asia Pacific, we are proud to bring a powerful solution to our clients in the market,” said Dafydd Woodward, global lead at INCA.

“Advertisers can now have the peace of mind in knowing that they are working with the most trustworthy and relevant influencers and publishers, at a scale that can deliver the outcomes they need. With our transparent, data-validated process, we will help to shape the influencer marketing ecosystem for the better,” Woodward said.

INCA enables brands to run brand-safe content campaigns through creators and influencers across digital platforms. INCA’s proprietary technology platform and algorithm enables brands to identify trustworthy creators for scaled influencer and content programs fully integrated with their digital campaigns.

With its brand-safe content campaigns, unique influencer identification, proprietary technology platform and algorithm, and planning, workflow and reporting tools, INCA delivers outcomes brands most, and reach consumers at their most engaged.

INCA is currently in the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, and will be more accessible to more Asia Pacific markets by late 2019.

GroupM Philippines is one of the leading media investment companies in the Philippines.

 

Discover more about INCA at www.inca-asia.com or contact Inca Philippines at INCAph@groupm.com.

 

CONTENT MARKETING INFLUENCER MARKETING
