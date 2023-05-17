^

'True Philippine Ghost Stories' marking comeback, accepting submissions

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 17, 2023 | 4:41pm
MANILA, Philippines — The popular Filipino horror book series "True Philippine Ghost Stories" is making a comeback as its publishing company is calling for new entries of scary tales.

The titular stories are personal tales of Filipinos' experiences with the supernatural, urban legends, and eerie encounters. Such was the popualrity of "True Philippine Ghost Stories" that it reached over 30 editions.

Publishing house PSICOM Publishing Inc. announced on social media last May 15 it was accepting submissions, calling on Filipinos to "seize the opportunity to contribute to the relaunch of the bestselling book series, and leave a mark on its extraordinary comeback."

PSICOM listed down the guidelines for entries: Stories have to be between 800 and 2,000 words, originally written in English, Filipino, or Taglish and not published on any other platform or publication.

The deadline for submissions is on June 30, and can only be submitted via e-mail at [email protected]

Print issues of "True Philippine Ghost Stories" gained a cult following during the early 2000s and found a revival when digital copies were uploaded online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

