Dr. Seuss' 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' gets a sequel

MANILA, Philippines — "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!," the popular children's book by Dr. Seuss published in 1957, is getting a sequel in September this year.

It will be written by Alastair Heim with illustrations by Aristides Ruiz, who are both experienced in the work of Dr. Seuss. The follow-up book will be called "How the Grinch Lost Christmas!" and takes place a year after the events of the original book.

The titular Grinch will set out to prove to the Whos of Who-ville that he has grown to love the holiday and devises a plan to win the town's Christmas Crown by making a glorious Christmas tree.

The sequel will not be based on any previous work by Dr. Seuss, whose real name is Theodor Geisel and passed away in 1991, which includes famous books like "The Cat in the Hat," "Green Eggs and Ham," "The Lorax" and "Horton Hears a Who!"

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which handles the legacy of the late author, said it "carefully considered" continuing the story of the Grinch.

"We feel it will be yet another heartwarming piece of Seussian literature that will help families around the world grow their hearts three more sizes as they celebrate the holidays for decades to come," said company president Susan Brandt in a press release.

Forbes magazine said that Dr. Seuss was the eighth highest-earning deceased celebrity of 2022, with $32 million (P1.67 billion) primarily from book sales, merchandise, and Netflix deal.

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" has been adapted three times, namely, a 1966 animated television special featuring the voice of Boris Karloff, a 2000 live-action movie starring Jim Carrey, and a 2017 animated movie featuring the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch.

