







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Nas Daily underfire for including Apo Whang Od in Nas Academy
Vlogger Nas Daily (left); legendary Filipino tattoo artist Apo Whang Od.
Nas Daily via Instagram; The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Nas Daily underfire for including Apo Whang Od in Nas Academy

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 7:14pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Nas Daily is under fire for allegedly using Apo Whang-od as one of the featured creators on Nas Academy without permission.



Apo Whang-od's grandniece and tattoo progeny Grace Palicas called out the popular vlogging site earlier today.



"WARNING!!! Whang Od Academy is a scam. My grandmother did not sign any contract with @NasDaily to do any academy. Som (sic) people are taking advantage of our culture. PLEASE HELP US STOP this disrespect to the legacy of Apo Whang Od and the Butbot Tribe," Palicas wrote on the Facebook group Tattooed by Apo Whang Od.



It was followed by another post.



 







From left: The now-deleted Nas Academy post on Apo Whang Od's alleged course; the tattoo artist's descendant disowning the Nas Academy course.

Screenshots from Nas Academy and Tattooed by Apo Whang Od Facebook group









 



"Hello everyone. Whang Od Academy is not real. I spoke to her and she said she did not understand what the translators were saying. Am sorry to tell you she will not be joining the @nasdaily," Grace wrote.



NasAcademy.com lists dozens of creators, including Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and multi-awarded broadcast journalist Jessica Soho. It offers various courses, mostly online, to those who want to learn from industry professionals, experts and practitioners.



It is led by its Chief Executive Officer, Nuseir Yassin, the vlogger who rose to fame by making one-minute videos uploaded daily.



"I know you have good intentions of sharing our culture to the next generation. However our village concern is that some people are profiting and expointing (sic) our art and culture. I know you spoke to someone and gave some money and will share profits, but Apo Whang Od is not aware of your contract. Hope you sort this out. Thank you have a nice day," Palicas said.



The course "Learning the Ancient Art of Tattooing" that featured Apo Whang-od is no longer seen on the Nas Academy website.



As of press time, the social media accounts of Nas Daily and Nuseir Yassin have not posted any statements related to the issue.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MAMBABATOK APO WHANG OD
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Top 5 children's books to jump-start your Buwan ng Wika
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Top 5 children's books to jump-start your Buwan ng Wika


                              

                                                                  By Anne Beatrice V. Lagman |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
What better way to start Buwan ng Wika but with children's story books that show culture, language and morals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Protesting thru art in the digital age
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Protesting thru art in the digital age


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Turning viral more than a week ago and in time for President Rodrigo Duterte’s last State of the Nation Address was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Savage mind of a bikolano
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
The Savage mind of a bikolano


                              

                                                                  By Alfred A. Yuson |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Kristian Cordero of Naga PM’d a fortnight ago to ask if I could join in with a brief video clip to cheer up fellow poet...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Antipas Delotavo headlines Art in the Park online 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 days ago

                              
                              
Antipas Delotavo headlines Art in the Park online 2021


                              

                                                                  By Scott Garceau |
                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
It’s not surprising that Antipas “Biboy” Delovato would be the central artist featured in this year’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Filipinos have a reading culture': 'Big Bad Wolf' founders share top book picks, bestsellers
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
22 days ago

                              
                              
'Filipinos have a reading culture': 'Big Bad Wolf' founders share top book picks, bestsellers


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 22 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos may not be able to scour rows and rows of books at the expansive halls of the World Trade Center like in the previous...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rizal as tourist, traveler, influencer
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 days ago

                              
                              
Rizal as tourist, traveler, influencer


                              

                                                                  By Igan Dâ€™Bayan |
                                 23 days ago                              


                                                            
We submit to you a certain houseguest: Jose Rizal, who was on the cusp of something historic, a ripple in the soul of a nation....

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with