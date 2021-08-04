Nas Daily underfire for including Apo Whang Od in Nas Academy

MANILA, Philippines — Nas Daily is under fire for allegedly using Apo Whang-od as one of the featured creators on Nas Academy without permission.

Apo Whang-od's grandniece and tattoo progeny Grace Palicas called out the popular vlogging site earlier today.

"WARNING!!! Whang Od Academy is a scam. My grandmother did not sign any contract with @NasDaily to do any academy. Som (sic) people are taking advantage of our culture. PLEASE HELP US STOP this disrespect to the legacy of Apo Whang Od and the Butbot Tribe," Palicas wrote on the Facebook group Tattooed by Apo Whang Od.

It was followed by another post.

Screenshots from Nas Academy and Tattooed by Apo Whang Od Facebook group From left: The now-deleted Nas Academy post on Apo Whang Od's alleged course; the tattoo artist's descendant disowning the Nas Academy course.

"Hello everyone. Whang Od Academy is not real. I spoke to her and she said she did not understand what the translators were saying. Am sorry to tell you she will not be joining the @nasdaily," Grace wrote.

NasAcademy.com lists dozens of creators, including Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and multi-awarded broadcast journalist Jessica Soho. It offers various courses, mostly online, to those who want to learn from industry professionals, experts and practitioners.

It is led by its Chief Executive Officer, Nuseir Yassin, the vlogger who rose to fame by making one-minute videos uploaded daily.

"I know you have good intentions of sharing our culture to the next generation. However our village concern is that some people are profiting and expointing (sic) our art and culture. I know you spoke to someone and gave some money and will share profits, but Apo Whang Od is not aware of your contract. Hope you sort this out. Thank you have a nice day," Palicas said.

The course "Learning the Ancient Art of Tattooing" that featured Apo Whang-od is no longer seen on the Nas Academy website.

As of press time, the social media accounts of Nas Daily and Nuseir Yassin have not posted any statements related to the issue.