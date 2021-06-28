







































































 




   







   















HK launches virtual platform to help revive arts
Actively contributing to Hong Kong's art revival, the Hong Kong Tourism Board created a dedicated campaign website, www.discoverhongkong.com/Arts, a one-stop platform providing essential information about Arts in Hong Kong and introducing online showcases, art itineraries, an event calendar, artsy offers, interviews with art insiders, and more.
MANILA, Philippines — To actively contribute to Hong Kong’s art revival, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) recently created a dedicated campaign website, www.discoverhongkong.com/Arts, a one-stop platform providing essential information about Arts in Hong Kong and introducing online showcases, art itineraries, an event calendar, artsy offers, interviews with art insiders, and more.



The "Arts in Hong Kong" may have ended last month but the popular destination continues to mount anticipated arts events throughout the next few months. 



The annual French May will continue to offer cultural entertainment, with over 100 events running until June 30. Established in 1993, it is one of the largest cultural events in Asia that typically features 150 programs in a span of two months. Programs showcase diversified art forms from heritage and contemporary arts, paintings and design, to classical music and hip-hop dance, cinema and circus.



Some of the ongoing exhibitions include the "Contemporary Chinese Surrealism" until August 7, and "Mythologies: Surrealism and beyond -- Masterpieces from Centre Pompidou" curated by Didier Ottinger and in collaboration with the Hong Kong Museum of Art until September 15.



Performances include the multimedia piano recital "Grieve in Elegance" that features the works of Debussy, Ravel, Scriabin and Messiaen on June 29 at the Y Studio, Youth Square in Chai Wan.



Created in 2018 and co-organized by Alliance Française de Hong Kong and the Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macao, "Make Music, Hong Kong!" is an annual music festival inspired by La Fête de la Musique (World Music Day) which takes place around the world on June 21 to celebrate the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere. Visit makemusichk.com for more details.



According to HKTB, all the arts fairs and festivals in Hong Kong are in strict accordance with the best-practice health and safety protocols that include mask-wearing, timed entry, reduced capacity, wider aisles and regular cleaning.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

