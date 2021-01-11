THE BUDGETARIAN
New book promotes Pinoy tradition of parent-baby bonding
"Méme: The Baby Book" written by Palanca-winning author Reni Roxas and illustrated by Kora Dandan-Albano. 
Photo release
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - January 11, 2021 - 12:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Méme na si baby" — many Filipinos probably remember this as a lullaby when they were little.

Before "meme" became a word to describe something that went viral in social media, it was known to most Filipinos as a lullaby. 

It is aptly used as the title of the children's picture book published by Tahanan Books. "Méme: The Baby Book" is written by Palanca-winning author Reni Roxas and illustrated by Kora Dandan-Albano. 

Designed for both parents and child to read aloud together, "Méme’s" “beautiful illustrations showcase the nurturing relationship that is essential for early brain and child development,” according to pediatrician Carmen Bonoan.

Mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters will have a fun time reading aloud to the little one the parallel, bilingual text in the book that uses basic and easy-to-understand Filipino words.

Reading aloud to a baby is beneficial for many reasons. KidsHealth.org underscored these benefits:

  1. it teaches baby about communication;
  2. introduces concepts such as numbers, letters, colors and shapes in a fun way
  3. builds listening, memory and vocabulary skills;
  4. gives babies information about the world around them. 

It also found out that "kids whose parents talk and read to them often know more words by age 2 than children who have not been read to. And kids who are read to during their early years are more likely to learn to read at the right time." 

Hence, for those who are on the lookout for the perfect baby shower gift, "Méme: The Baby Book" is a gift that can be a thoughtful present. It is available online on Shopee, Lazada and www.tahananbooks.ph and in select Fully Booked and National Book Store outlets.

