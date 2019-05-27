MOTHER'S DAY
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
For “Weight of Words,” Black Canvas’ dream is to bring people together and remind each other of our inner power- poetry, magic and the healing powers of words.
Black Canvas/Photo Release
Black Canvas’ newest play explores the power of words
(Philstar.com) - May 27, 2019 - 12:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — In its newest theater piece, Black Canvas explores the power of words.

Titled “Weight of Words” (WOW), it rediscovers and reflects how words transform us, how they can inspire or destroy us and how they can renew hope in this chaotic world. It also aims to rekindle our respect for words to become better speakers and listeners to each other, promoting empathy and love.

WOW features a solo performance by Black Canvas’ founder Abner Delina Jr., an actor (Batibot/Gloc-9 Sirena), director and arts education advocate. His passion for devised theater brought him to the global stage for “Beautiful Trauma,” a collaboration by various Asian artists showcased at the Tokyo Festival 2018.

Bringing together young artist-collaborators Mark Dalacat (Art Direction), Joyce Garcia (Video Projections) and Joshua Tayco (Sound Design), in collaboration with artist-teachers Issa Manalo Lopez (Direction Consultant), Jared Jonathan Luna (Movement) and Olive Nieto (Dramaturgy), this performance will also present perspectives on the issues of bullying and mental health.

Black Canvas, a young multi-arts platform promoting creative collaboration, has produced original works tackling gender, relationships and interconnectedness such as “I, Label”, “Werk in Progress” and the Aliw Award Finalist (Best Duo and Best Direction), “Kyemestry.”

For “Weight of Words,” the company’s dream is to bring people together and remind each other of our inner power- poetry, magic and the healing powers of words.

Inspired from the book published by CANVAS (Center for Art, New Ventures and Sustainable Development), this multi-perspectival multi-media theater piece created for millennials explores how words affect our lives and the world we live in.

Weight of Words invites you to its premiere at the PARC Foundation Blackbox on May 31, 8 p.m. Also catch it on June 1 and 2 (4 p.m. and 8 p.m.) at PARC Foundation Blackbox, and on June 15 (5 p.m. and 8 p.m.) and June 16 (4 p.m. and 8 p.m.) at Pineapple Lab. 

 

For ticket reservations, contact the PARC Foundation at 0995-3078428, Pineapple Lab at rsvp@pineapplelab.ph, Ticket2Me at www.ticket2me.net. For additional inquiries, contact the Black Canvas Facebook Page.

BLACK CANVAS THEATER PLAY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
1 hour ago
Black Canvas’ newest play explores the power of words
1 hour ago
Our words create our world! This is the philosophy behind Black Canvas’ “Weight of Words” (WOW), a new theater...
Arts and Culture
14 hours ago
To each her/his own story of thrones
By Alfred A. Yuson | 14 hours ago
We’ll never hear the punchline to Tyrion’s favorite but often aborted story of having brought a honeycomb and...
Arts and Culture
14 hours ago
Loverly London
By Butch Dalisay | 14 hours ago
I first visited London 25 years ago, on my way to Scotland to take up residence at Hawthornden Castle on the fellowship that...
Arts and Culture
14 hours ago
The first Zobel and the last Botong star at the León Gallery Auction
By Lisa Guerrero Nakpil | 14 hours ago
The Fernando Zobel that started it all — the artist’s first-ever oil painting by his own handwritten account —...
Arts and Culture
14 hours ago
Philippine Montessori kids play their way to Carnegie Hall
By Pristine L. De Leon | 14 hours ago
It was a hot May afternoon and I was surrounded by preschoolers telling me they’d rather play Mozart than go swimm...
Arts and Culture
7 days ago
The Cebuano who beat Magellan to it
By Lisa Guerrero Nakpil | 7 days ago
It’s a cruel time to be a conquistador.
Arts and Culture
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with