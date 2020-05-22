100-plus pieces of fashion

MANILA, Philippines — It’s been more than two months of strict lockdown and the curve has yet to flatten. The COVID-19 pandemic has struck the country, and the whole world, with quite a blow.

Aside from the daily reports of new cases, industries are crying for help as the economy begins to get crippled. Countless are starving because of unemployment as they are locked down in their homes for safety. But this nation is hopeful.

With the challenges of this crisis, people are coming together. The bayanihan tradition is rising to the occasion to help out those with greater need.

The worlds of art, fashion and design come together as a force to help alleviate the plight of people and lessen the crisis’ impact.

Salcedo Auctions — a seasoned and prestigious auction house in the local scene — is pioneering its first Benefit biddings on fashion on May 23 as the industry’s finest designers, stalwarts, flag carriers and rising stars will unfold more than 100 coveted pieces online. This is for a live benefit auction for Rise Against Hunger, a food bank that has been feeding the hungry, even before the pandemic.

Salcedo Auctions chairman and chief specialist Richie Lerma says, “Art feeds. Now more than ever, this adage rings true. Salcedo Auctions, through its subsidiary Gavel&Block, which focuses on auctions of art and design for contemporary audiences, is delighted to join hands with the luminaries of Philippine fashion and design, who have very generously donated pieces to our forthcoming ‘Benefit’ auction to support Rise Against Hunger Philippines.”

One of the most understated industries in the country, the world of style is reminding us of its significance and relevance. As Lerma adds, “Fashion is arguably the most immediate form of artistic expression that we, Filipinos, encounter every day. And so we are particularly thrilled as part of our continuing series of events commemorating our 10th anniversary to be the platform where its practitioners are at the forefront underscoring their abiding contribution to society.”

Marking history, it’s the first time that more than 100 pieces of fashion are being donated to an auction house for charity by an outstanding lineup of the finest in Philippine fashion.

The A-List includes Adante Layesa, Alegre, All That Glitter, Amarie, Ancestral Crafts, Ann Ong, Anthill, Aranaz, Arnel Papa, Azucar, Balay ni Atong, Barba, Beatriz, Bea Valdes, Cary Santiago, Cherry Veric, CJ Cruz, Coco & Tres, Debbie Co, Dennis Lustico, Doro Barandino, Earl Gariano, Edwin Ao, Erwin Canlas, Esme Palaganas, Farah Abu, Filip+Inna, Fino Leatherware, Gino Gonzales, Great Women, Goodluckhumans, Happy Andrada, Hindy Weber, Ignacio Loyola, JC Buendia, Jeffrey Rogador, Jerome Lorico, Joanique, Jo Ann Bitagcol, Joey Samson, John Herrera, Jojie Lloren, Jor-el Espina, Joyce Makitalo and Jun de Leon.

Also joining are Kaayo, Lally Dizon, Lesley Mobo, Linea Etnika, Louis Claparols, MCV Designs, Mel+Marie, Mia Arcenas, Michael Leyva, Michael Cinco, Niñofranco, OJ Hofer, Pablo Cabahug, Paolo Pineda, Pio Pio, Protacio Empaces, Puey Quiñones, Rags to Riches, Randy Ortiz, Rosanna Ocampo, Rosenthal Tee, Sara Black, SC Vizcarra, Sepa Cebu, Tilia, Tim Tam Ong, Tweetie de Leon-Gonzalez, Two Chic, Vania Romoff, Vesti, Viktor Jeans, Viña Romero, Windell Madis, Yvonne Quisumbing, Zacarias1925 and Zara Juan.

According to Rise Against Hunger executive director Jomar Fleras, there is an increase in demand for food relief after the declaration of the nationwide lockdown.

“Severely affected are the other victims of this crisis (the marginalized from depressed communities, dependents of workers in informal economies, low-wage earners, etc. ) — a scenario that will extend beyond the lifting of the lockdown,” Fleras says.

The Filipino are strong people. Running through their veins are their unconditional hospitality and spirit of giving. Whether they have more or less, it’s in their hearts to love their neighbor. With more than 100-plus pieces of fashion and all of this in mind, I end with a quote from Rise Against Hunger consultant and one of the brains behind event Devi de Vera: “The auction's amazing lineup of donors — from fashion, design, and art, including photography — shows us that the bayanihan spirit is very much alive. Even if some of the donors themselves are facing trying times ahead, they've shared what they can for the less fortunate.”

I proudly present 10 flag carriers participating in this premier fashion auction: Bea Valdes, Arnel Papa, Zacarias 1925, Aranaz, Joanique, Beatriz, Mele+Marie, Filip+Inna, CJ Cruz and Ang Ong.

(To preview the catalog, please log on to salcedoauctions.com. To register to bid at Gavel&Block ‘Benefit’ for Rise Against Hunger, visit https://bit.ly/GBxRAH_howtobid. Bidding for Interiors is at 11 a.m., Fashion at 2 p.m. and Art at 4p.m. on May 23, Saturday.)