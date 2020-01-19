Style resolutions for 2020

In fashion, New Year means new resolutions. The new decade marks a more forward-thinking take on personal style and non-gender consciousness.

Fashioning everyday dressing with a conscience is becoming the next style revolution. No longer breaking barriers or marginalizing risks, the world has presented current trends as statements of inclusiveness and acceptance it’s genuine, honest, forgiving and with a choice. The up-and-coming trends in fashion are fearless, unconventional and new. Style in the now is all about the comfort you want, non-conformity, liberation and gender fashion equality think no rules! Here are some of this year’s style resolutions!

‘Striped’ to a tee

Spring/Summer 2020 is making tailoring styles less serious. Known for their serious look on suits and formals, pinstripes are making a comeback. This season, from the boardroom-slash-Wall Street look, they have now transcended to modern-day wear.

Pinstripes today are seen on shirts, track pants and suits, jackets, shorts and trousers. It doesn’t matter whether big or small stripes, the reinvented formal has become the versatile casual.

Homme Made

After its comeback two seasons ago, tie-dye and bleached fashion is here to stay. Taking inspiration from crafty and handmade, men are fashioning these homemade looks seriously. The answer to women’s wear’s crafty trend, this beachscape lounge look is bound to hit the streets and bring the sand to the city.

Patchwork

Patchwork prints are back making this vintage look up-to-date. Cutouts with different colors and prints create a unique plethora of cool whether tops, jackets, trousers or separates. The current style has that ‘70s feel with a fusion of boho vibe made contemporary.

Co-Ord

The hautest go-to fashion summer get up is to wear co-ord (from the word coordinates or the pairing of shorts or pants and short-sleeved shirt). Spring/Summer 2020 is all set for matchy-matchy as designers present it in a multitude of twinning ways. It can be anything you want whether print or plain as long as the key idea is that it has to be coordinated.

Waist Management

Fashion has so many comebacks this 2020. Inspired by Old Hollywood, style has its serious eyes on the waist. The versatile ‘40s high-waisted trousers are back. The updated style of this cinematic look is paired casually with a tee or open polo shirt. Live the über stylish a la Marlon Brando feel, which is perfect for your refreshing stellar appeal this summer.

Pocket Size

God is in the details. In style, this season’s statement detail in menswear is in the pockets. Whether safari or sporty in influence, these pockets are perfect for outerwear such as jackets and coats of all sorts. Form and function are fused to create a piece of fashion relevance to everyday wear — the more pockets the merrier.

Touch the color

Formals have gone beyond the classics. From seasons of prints and mix-matching styles, the pendulum of adventure is now taking a break. This season’s new take on fashion formalities paints the traditional black number in a variety of hues. From a range of bright colors to modern neutrals such as navy, the new formal is on hiatus from the iconic black and is moving style future forward with a touch of color.

Bluer than Blue

Denim on denim has never been celebrated this much in fashion. From designer runways to the streets, everyone is feeling true blue. Mix-and-match shades of denim are hitting high on the style meter in a wide range of separates. The classic wardrobe staple has been constantly evolving the past decade. The best look for the season’s denim craze though is combining a jacket with a pair of jeans.

Short Stories

Who said that short shorts are only for women? Sexy legs are walking great lengths to make them ultimate summer style statement. From boxer to tennis shorts-inspired pieces, legs are coming full flash this summer. Aside from the usual sporty or cotton fabrication, another new approach to style is this lounge look where shorts can come in satin and other similar luxe textures.

(All clothes are available at Rustan’s Department Stores.)