It was an unforgettable night of elegance and fun when Friends for the Cultural Concerns of the Philippines (FCCP) 2020 Fashion Gala chairperson and CIE British Schools founder, president and CEO Prof. Nelia Cruz Sarcol hosted a glamorous James Bond-themed party recently to launch FCCP’s 2020 Fashion Gala.

Held at the Grand Wing Bar and Lounge of Resorts World Manila in Pasay City, the spectacular event was graced by more than 200 guests who arrived in their most dazzling 007-inspired suits and evening gowns.

(From left) Geraldine Repollo, FCCP 2020 Fashion Gala featured designer Ruben Santos, Sirene Sutton, Princess Adriano, Ann Morales, Chelsea Tambunting and Jemima Tambunting.

Led by president Mimi Valerio, FCCP is an esteemed cultural organization dedicated to the development of arts and culture in the country.

Congratulations for a successful launch, dear Nelia!

(The FCCP 2020 Fashion Gala will be held on Feb. 24 at the Rizal Ballroom of the Makati Shangri-La, Manila.)