Finders Keepers.
Style trends for 2020
MULTIPLE CHOICE - Luis Espiritu Jr. (The Philippine Star) - January 5, 2020 - 12:00am

Global fashion is starting the year right. Issues like the alarming climate change, the plastic waste and environmental problems, animal cruelty, lost culture and traditions,  are pushing the direction towards the implementation and integration of up-cycle, recycle, organic, handmade, artisanal and slow fashion. Color is keeping this season’s palette style-setting that is refreshingly bright. In these challenging times, fashion is brightening up our moods, wardrobe and life.

Multiple Choice presents the fashion trends for 2020.

One with nature

Environmental issues have also hit the world of style. Trending big this summer are botanical, floral, forest, aquatic and other nature prints. Whether up-cycled, recycled or natural fabric, slow or fast fashion, what’s most important is instilling awareness of the planet we call home.

Lilly Pulitzer.

Shorts are the tall order

Hot pants are skyrocketing this season. Back on the haute list are the shortest relaxed numbers that have been the answer to global warming and rising temperatures. No matter what era, whether vintage pin-up (‘40s), retro swimwear (‘50s) or new wave or preppy (‘80s), short is the tall order that’s style-setting this coming summer.

Halston Heritage.

Tiers of joy

Volume is hitting spring with lovely and pretty tiers. Light and twirly with a lot more, they have captivated fashion in its playful feminine appeal. Style is putting layers and layers of tulle and the like in the land to welcome the season with volume that matters. Don’t be all tiered up with high drama in the evenings, the new smart versatile way to wear them is when you start your day.

Seafolly.

Bravura

The heat is definitely on with this fashion piece commonly used as underwear, swimwear or fitness/runner top — a garment limited to the pool, gym or bedroom. The call of the times has transformed the bra into a style piece to empower women — no need to borrow from menswear. It is a reflection of fashion in the now with its brave and modern code of dressing.

SHO.

Black is back

Summer has taken the dark mood seriously in a wide range of glamorous incantations.

Bardot.

Fashion is styling the nights in sophisticated ultra-chic darkness with the most shiny, sparkling, embellished, glittering and high-detailed attractions.

Lilly Pulitzer.

La Boheme

After seasons of absence, the boho vibe is back. Thrift is chic when vintage is made modern. Yes, finally, it has returned with a lot of ‘60s prints. A splash of retro is bringing style eclecticism back in living color.

Nicole Miller.

Bright ideas

Highlighter colors are back. These ‘80s-inspired neons or commonly branded “Stabilos” are updating the wardrobe with relevant brights.

Lily Pulitzer

This season’s fluorescents are the ultimate style choice of hue. Don’t stray into the neutrals of the past, its time to go with the “flou.”

Bardot.

On the dot

Serious dots are invading our summer wardrobes with all-out style. From small polkas to huge graphics, the chic print is back. Day-to-night dressing is mad about the return of the dots from the most classic styles to eclectic. Fashion has no escape but to be on the dot.

Nicole Miller.

World of Craft

“Made by hand” champions the season with a lot of noteworthy style details. Artisanal work still takes the spotlight with the most alluring and captivating craftsmanship. From high-end designers to mainstream retail, beauty lies in outstanding work made by hand.

Aidan Mattox.

Flights of fancy

A little bit of frock here and there or going all out is all set to take off this season. The look of plain is just way too boring for the New Year and the nights ahead. Adding a featherweight detail gives the right kind of edge. Light and feathery is high on the style meter as it tickles this season’s fashion fancy.

Finders Keepers.

In stitches

Crochet! Slow fashion is back into one’s everyday closet. The idea of fast is losing its grip on global retail and slowly slipping into the outdated. Yes, as artisanal pieces are holding their ground on the radar, more and more pieces made by hand are becoming the modern in fashion. Style is hungry for sustainability and having this detail borrowed from our mother’s/grandmother’s closet is this season’s up-and-coming prized possession. *

(All clothes are available at Rustan’s Department Stores.)

 

 

