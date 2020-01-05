ALLURE
(Front row, from left) Liam and Haley Copok, Flora and Enrique Chua with Armand and Carrot Copok; (back row, from left) Ruby Jane, Laurice and Marvin Chua, Tiffany and Allen Copok with Sheree Chua.
Celebrating the ‘Pearl of the Orient’
OH YES, IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - January 5, 2020 - 12:00am

The lasting importance of safeguarding our nation’s indigenous cultural heritage has never been lost on the esteemed mother-daughter tandem of Flora Bangayan-Chua and Sheree Chua. 

For their 70th and 30th birthday respectively, Flora and Sheree recently celebrated with a party-cum-concert that commemorated Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao from the nation’s history, culture and music, to its fashion and food.

The celebration, held at the Grand Ballroom of Grand Hyatt Manila in Taguig City, saw the Chua family’s friends from the diplomatic, business and social sectors, who came in their most spectacular indigenous-themed outfits.

(From left) Sheree Chua, designer Boy Guino-o, Gawad Kasilak awardees Margie Moran-Floirendo, Jimmy Laya, Sheron Dayoc and Marivic Vazquez representing Patis Tesoro with Flora Chua.

The family also paid tribute to the 2019 Gawad Kasilak awardees, who are Filipinos who have celebrated Philippine art and culture through their craft, and in doing so, make  each and every Filipino proud.

As philanthropists, Flora and Sheree have always made it a point to support institutions with noteworthy advocacies including House of Hope Foundation for Kids with Cancer Inc., “a non-stock, non-profit charity organization established to respond to the needs of children with cancer in Davao and Mindanao.”

Many happy returns, dear Flora and Sheree! *

PEARL OF THE ORIENT
“A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.” — Mahatma Gandhi
A mindset for 20/20 clarity
Have we watched ourselves move into something new and check the kind of mindset we have?
Comfort with style
With the busy lives people lead nowadays, being comfortable in one’s shoes should be of prime importance.
