Jose Mari Chan singing with his granddaughter Ramona and children Lisa, Jojo and Michael
Christmas in our hearts
FAMILY JEWELS - Michelle Dayrit-Soliven (The Philippine Star) - December 8, 2019 - 12:00am

Christmas came into our hearts early this year when Jose Mari Chan generously offered to put together a grand show to support a good cause. He heard about the Divine Healer Academy of Sorsogon and was so moved to help our underprivileged students continue their education,” said the mission school’s founder Father Gerard Deveza. 

“Now on its 16th year, the school is thriving with 316 students from Kinder to Grade 12, thanks to all our benefactors who tirelessly support them,” he gratefully said.

The benefit show, held at SM Aura’s Samsung Hall, was much more than what everyone expected. Jose Mari Chan invited my husband Benny to open the show with a beautiful song written by his godson Louie Ocampo. A fitting beginning for what turned out to be a memorable Chan family concert.

He also invited his three talented children, Lisa, Michael, Jojo and his granddaughter Ramona Bunag Chan, who gamely sang to the delight of a full-house audience, too.

Their family hit song Christmas Moments had each child recounting their fondest Yuletide memories through perfectly blended voices. His two amiable sons Michael and Jojo, who sang their original compositions, charmed the audience.   

Daddy Joe, as my family fondly calls Jose Mari Chan, also surprised everyone by singing duets of his hit songs with lovely guest singers. He sang Please Be Careful with my Heart with Carla Guevara Laforteza, and My Girl, My Woman, My Friend with Janet Basco. Cris Villonco, Hanna Flores and Sheila Valderrama beautifully belted out his popular Christmas compositions.

His stand-up comedy was such a hit. He was happy to spread the Yuletide cheer to people young and old who were laughing their heads off all night long at his endless jokes. Daddy Joe does not have a mean bone in his body but he certainly has funny bones and a big, loving heart that simply overflows with kindness.

 

 

Thank you, Daddy Joe! *

(Would love to hear from you at miladayjewels@yahoo.com.)

