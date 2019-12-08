MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Marquez Dee is set to represent the country at the Miss World 2019 pageant in London on Dec. 14. Michelle, determined to bring home the country’s second Miss World crown, recently made it to the Top 40 of the pageant’s Top Model segment.

As she sashays her way to the pageant, the 23-year-old model is preparing hard, ensuring that necessary steps are taken to achieve her goal. She’s stunning and statuesque, that’s undeniable but what are her other secrets aside from training hard for the competition?

Michelle, the newest face of BlueWater Day Spa, indulges in the wellness center’s pampering services and massage treatments. “My visits to BlueWater Day Spa have helped me take care of my well-being, especially that the Miss World pageant is just around the corner. It has given me amazing physical and mental benefits. Nothing beats the rejuvenated and refreshed feeling after every massage,” she muses.

The Four-Hand Massage is a favorite among celebrities and beauty queens as the massage treatment helps ease and soothe muscle tension. “I love having this massage after a week of intense workout and training. It helps me survive a full week of busy schedules and engagements,” shares Michelle.

The busy queen also loves it that she gets to watch a movie while being pampered at the spa theater. “Movies and massage are a good combination it’s like hitting two birds with one stone. I highly recommend it,” she says. “The fact that the spa’s branches feature sophisticated and cozy interiors is a reason alone to go set an appointment.”

Aside from the Four-Hand Massage, the spa also prides itself in having unique massage services like the traditional hilot, Therapeutic Colonic Massage, Manual Lymphatic Drainage and Pregnancy Massage.

With a rejuvenated well-being and a positive disposition, Michelle is ready to face the world. *

