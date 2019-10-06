ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Juliana Santos-Garrett.
The Eccentric Life
UPTOWN/DOWNTOWN - Joanne Zapanta-Andrada (The Philippine Star) - October 6, 2019 - 12:00am

It just takes one look at Juliana Santos-Garrett to understand why she chose the name Eccentrics for her accessory line. With her shock of spiky, short white hair, Juliana, clearly, is not your everyday, garden-variety designer. She comes from a family whose women had an artistic inclination towards jewelry. She counts her mother, Virginia Luna-Santos, as a jewelry-making inspiration. Like their mother, Juliana’s sister Virginia loved jewelry and would share this love with her youngest sibling.

“I have always been interested and drawn to eccentric forms and shapes. Jewelry to a woman is the extension of her aura and personality. Like punctuation marks to a sentence. The pieces that one chooses to embellish herself with says something about her without uttering a word,” shares Juliana, whose Eccentric pieces will be showcased at the Fora FilipinaZ at The Fifth at Rockwell events hall on Plaza Drive, Rockwell Center, Makati City from Oct. 11 to 13.

Eccentrics is known for its use of carabao and local goat horns as main mediums for its collection. 

Black and white doily design necklace and bracelet set in goat horn.

To Juliana, the choice of this native material was a way of reminding Filipinos about their roots. “Carabao and Filipino goat horns represent Philippine culture and silent determination of the Filipino people. In using local horns as raw material, I start by cutting the horn in pieces so that I can transform them from the recognizable to the unique. It is from these pieces that I play with the shapes, shades and sizes as though they were lines in a sketch. Once the picture is complete, they are strung together like notes to a tune.”

As to her design inspirations, this Marymount Manhattan College graduate explains, “Design inspiration comes from my own sense of style and tastes. I am not one to look to others for epiphanies. My pieces are a reflection of myself.” *

Carabao horn bracelet with indigenous material.

Photography by JOANNE ZAPANTA-ANDRADA •

Accessories by ECCENTRICS Jewelry

(www.facebook.com/eccentricslimited/)

JULIANA SANTOS-GARRETT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Beauty queens need Spa-cial care
By Serena Ordoveza | 1 hour ago
To show its commitment to beauty and wellness, BlueWater Day Spa recently supported the country’s top beauty pageants...
Allure
1 hour ago
You calm my soul
By Michelle Dayrit-Soliven | 1 hour ago
When my dad was still alive, his best friend in America was Norman Turley. My dad used to say that this man is one of the...
Allure
1 hour ago
Fora by FilipinaZ
By Joanne Zapanta-Andrada | 1 hour ago
It’s that time of year again that you may start hearing holiday songs over the airwaves, struggling with traffic jams...
Allure
1 hour ago
A passion for Sweeney’s ‘Company’
By Philip Cu-Unjieng | 1 hour ago
By sheer coincidence, it’s Sondheim season “to the third degree” here in Manila. Upstart kicked it off with...
Allure
1 hour ago
Health is WELL-centric
By Babe Romualdez | 1 hour ago
People spend most of their time staying indoors, which is why maintaining a healthy indoor environment is a major challe...
Allure
1 hour ago
‘Soap Opera ng Buhay Ko’
By Büm D. Tenorio Jr. | 1 hour ago
When genius marries generosity, a bandwagon of artistic benevolence is born.
Allure
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with