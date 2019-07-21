Phl-US ties: Robust, vibrant & dynamic

The recently concluded eighth Bilateral Strategic Dialogue (BSD) between the United States and the Philippines was a great success, with the conversations covering a wide spectrum of issues aimed at deepening the partnership even further in the areas of security and defense, as well as trade and investment. Discussions were also conducted on how both countries can enhance cooperation to combat transnational crimes such as human trafficking, terrorism and other mutual concerns.

Co-leading the Philippine delegation were Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Policy Ricky Manalo and Defense Undersecretary Cesar Yano, while US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Randy Schriver co-led the American delegation.

I was pleased to host a dinner for the delegates, most especially Assistant State Secretary David Stilwell who was on his first official trip to the Philippines. Secretary Stilwell’s appointment was overwhelmingly confirmed by the US Senate last June — a very welcome development considering that the post has been unfilled for over two years.

We were happy to see the guests in a relaxed and jovial mode, enjoying the special Filipino dishes prepared by Chef Jessie Sincioco. I expressed my gratitude to everyone present, among them Executive Secretary Salvador “Bingbong” Medialdea who took time to join us despite his busy schedule, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. who flew in from Hong Kong.

The BSD is supposed to be an annual discussion but we skipped last year due to scheduling problems. We really have to commend Undersecretary Ricky Manalo who worked hard to put everything together, and Assistant Secretary Honey Isleta of the Office of American Affairs.

The occasion also served as a farewell of sorts for US Ambassador Sung Kim, who will be leaving for his next post in Indonesia. Many are saddened by the news because Ambassador Kim is very well-liked and well-respected because he has been doing such a great job in strengthening ties between the Philippines and the US. Most importantly, he is also liked by President Duterte — and that is really something else.

While many want his tour of duty extended, many also accept that such is the diplomatic life. Many will miss him, and we can only hope that the next top diplomat to the Philippines will also be of the same caliber, having Ambassador Kim’s engaging and charismatic ways.

