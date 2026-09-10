CWC Interiors Fetes ULI Leaders

CWC Interiors president and CEO Fred Yuson hosted a convivial birthday celebration for Urban Land Institute (ULI) Philippines leaders Raymond Rufino and Delfin Angelo “Buds” Wenceslao at the elegant penthouse of the CWC Design Center, the 12-story standout destination at Arnaiz Ave. in Makati City, with its Mondrian-inspired façade giving the historic old Pasay Road corridor a contemporary design landmark.

Roberto de Venecia and CWC Interiors VP for HR and admin Armand Apuya with Eco Group president Anro Ang, and Frabelle Group of Companies group vice president Kei Tiu Laurel-De Jesus.

The event brought together more than 100 guests from the worlds of real estate, architecture, design and urban development, including ULI Philippines founding chair and NEO president Charlie Rufino and ULI Philippines National Council chair Eric Manuel. Both celebrants, who have served as ULI Philippines chairs and now sit on its advisory board, were warmly feted for their significant contributions to sustainable real estate and urban development, underscoring the fruitful ties between ULI and CWC Interiors and their shared commitment to creating thoughtful, resilient and vibrant communities.

(Seated, clockwise from left) Leech Property Consultants associate director Edward Gabor, architect Fred Sibug, ULI Philippines executive director Divine Duran, and membership chair Mikko Barranda with (standing) KMC Solutions’ Paula Queaño

In addition, the relationship between the two continues to deepen as CWC International is currently listed among ULI Philippines’ Gold Corporate Partners, while CWC Interiors VP for products Shaun Yuson joined the ULI Philippines Young Leaders Group Board for FY27. As the leading provider of premium contract furniture, workplace solutions, and architectural products and with an international portfolio that includes MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Vitra, Walter Knoll, Muuto, HAY, and other globally-recognized design houses, CWC has worked with architects, developers, corporations, and designers for more than three decades in creating efficient, elegant and resilient workplace, residential, and commercial environments that will surely withstand the test of time.

The company continues to soar high with its recently concluded 2026 Charity Gala at Fairmont Makati and the opening of the CWC Corporate Center at 830 Arnaiz Ave., Makati City, while ULI looks forward to the upcoming Emerging Trends in Real Estate Asia Pacific in January 2027.

Timeless moments with Tessie

The lovely woman of the hour Tessie Amparo.

The well-loved Tessie Amparo welcomed cherished friends to her delightful birthday celebration at her residence, where warmth, laughter and camaraderie made the occasion truly special.

Adding distinction to the event were esteemed guests, lawyers Lorna Kapunan and Virgil Ligutan, who joined in the festivities. Everyone enjoyed delectable food, while Marcy David provided lively musical entertainment that enhanced the festive atmosphere.

Before bidding farewell, everyone received thoughtful giveaways from the gracious celebrant, a lovely gesture that reflected her generosity and appreciation for friendship.

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