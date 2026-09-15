What a beauty-ful day!

Beauty had its moment in the spotlight as Rustan’s Beauty Source staged its much-awaited Beauty Addict Event 2026, transforming Rustan’s Makati into a glamorous playground for beauty devotees.

With this year’s theme, “Spotlight,” the event rolled out the red carpet for an irresistible mix of makeup, skincare, fragrance and beauty experiences. From discovering the latest cult favorites to trying out new products, guests were treated to a day where looking good was very much part of the fun.

Adding star power to the occasion were beauty influencers and personalities who shared the products they personally swear by.

Claudia Barretto singled out Nars Light Reflecting Foundation for its natural, skin-like finish that leaves her complexion polished and even.

Angelique Manzo called Mac Prep + Prime Fix a “cult classic,” using it before and after makeup to keep her look fresh all day.

For Mark Qua, it’s the Mac Glow Play Bouncy Highlighter, which he applies directly to the skin after foundation for a naturally flushed look.

Fragrance had its own devoted following. Claudette Ferrer loves Hermès Eau de Rhubarbe Écarlate for its unique, lightweight and versatile scent, while Michelle Arceo chose Guerlain Aqua Allegoria, saying its feminine, sexy, sophisticated and slightly mysterious character feels like an extension of her identity.

Kayla Jean Carter keeps YSL Loveshine Candy Glaze in her bag, praising its non-sticky texture, buildable color and easy balm application.

Shine Dee enjoys L'Occitane Softening Shower Oil daily.

Shine Dee has been loyal to L’Occitane Softening Shower Oil since 2016, loving its cozy scent and moisturizing effect. And Nicole Go prefers Jo Malone Sea Salt & Bergamot for its light, effortless character.

The beauty stations were anything but ordinary. Hermès Beauty offered its bespoke Blooming Portrait experience and flash makeup inspired by Barénia, while Anastasia Beverly Hills provided brow and lip styling. Nars invited guests to discover their perfect shade and create a signature look, while Clarins, Shiseido, Estée Lauder, Clinique and Laura Mercier turned beauty discovery into playful challenges — with prizes to match.

There was also Mac Cosmetics’ Blend & Brew, pairing shade matching with iced coffee, and Sisley Paris’ botanical tea station for a more leisurely beauty break.

Adding to the excitement were special offers, Beauty Addict perks and exclusive gifts from an impressive roster of international beauty names.

More than simply a shopping event, Beauty Addict 2026 celebrated the pleasure of beauty itself — part indulgence, part discovery and plenty of glamour. At Rustan’s, the message was clear: when beauty takes center stage, everyone gets a chance to shine.