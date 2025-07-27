The sculpted grace of Roger Vivier

Some shoes don’t just complete an outfit — they tell a story. In the case of Roger Vivier’s latest collection, it’s one of graceful silhouettes, timeless femininity, and the kind of quiet luxury that lingers long after you’ve walked into a room.

At the heart of this season’s offering is the Belle Vivier — a name that already reads like poetry. The burgundy leather pumps lead the way, exuding richness and depth. The iconic chrome buckle glints softly with every step, and the signature curved heel offers just the right amount of lift. It’s a shoe made not just to be worn, but to be remembered.

There’s joy, too, in the palette: soft blush, verdant green, and a burst of citrus orange breathe new life into the Belle Vivier Slingback. Each pair feels like a brushstroke from a summer memory, refined by a delicate strap and that unmistakable Vivier buckle. Then comes the whisper of off-white — subtle, feminine, and endlessly versatile.

Belle Vivier slingback pumps

For more grounded days, the navy ballerina slingback answers the call. It’s elegance in its most natural form: unfussy yet thoughtful, graceful yet comfortable. Whether you’re walking through the city or attending a casual lunch, it’s a pair that stays with you — from morning light to twilight dinners.

And for women who speak with presence, there is the Trompette. In patent leather, this sharp-heeled beauty isn’t just footwear — it’s punctuation. It speaks of confidence. Of knowing when to be bold. Of embracing sleek lines and unapologetic shine, always with that Vivier elegance in its DNA.

Each pair in this collection feels like a conversation — between the past and the present, between Paris and wherever you are. And in true Vivier fashion, it’s never just about fashion. It’s about how it makes you feel: elevated, confident, beautifully yourself.

Roger Vivier is located in Greenbelt 3, Ayala Center Malls, Makati City, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.