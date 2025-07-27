FaurÃ©Â Le Page for warriors of love

Fauré Le Page for warriors of love

A canvas kissed by sunlight, a palette steeped in French artistry — Fauré Le Page’s Halo collection arrives just in time to capture the heart of an endless summer. Imbued with a joyful spirit and the maison’s signature flair, the new collection evokes the poetic romance of dawn on the Riviera, where the deep blues of the ocean meet the lemon-yellow light of a golden sunrise.

Known for its impeccable leather craftsmanship and storied heritage dating back to 1717, Fauré Le Page brings both innovation and nostalgia to this summer offering. Halo is a vibrant reimagination of the brand’s most beloved icons, blending classic elegance with a fresh, playful pulse.

Taking center stage are the Ladies First and SagaCity bags — now delightfully reinterpreted in raffia-effect textiles, offering a tactile warmth and whimsy that echoes barefoot days and sunlit afternoons. There’s something unmistakably feminine, yet powerful, about these silhouettes: a balance of charm and confidence, just like the Fauré Le Page woman.

The Daily Battle 41, long revered for its utilitarian grace, has also been transformed for the season — now more versatile than ever, with new wearing styles that make this signature tote even more adaptable to modern city life.

Fauré Le Page’s Halo collection

Each piece in the Halo collection is a study in light: where texture, color, and movement dance together on canvas.

But beyond the seasonal glow lies the enduring heartbeat of Fauré Le Page: a brand once known for arming kings and warriors, now equipping romantics with the tools of seduction. Since its rebirth in 2009 under the stewardship of a French family passionate about art and heritage, the Maison has been rewriting its story — not with steel, but with leather, craftsmanship, and unmistakable French audacity.

At 21 rue Cambon in Paris, the new headquarters of Fauré Le Page stands as both a homage to its storied past and a beacon for what lies ahead. Its iconic Scale motif, reminiscent of armor or feathers, symbolizes both protection and flight — a quiet nod to the warriors of love who now carry the brand’s creations across continents and catwalks.

Fauré Le Page is located at Greenbelt 4, Ayala Center Malls, Makati City and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.