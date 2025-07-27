Charles & Keithâ€™sÂ timelessÂ totes

Charles & Keith’s timeless totes

A well-made tote bag is more than just an accessory — it’s a wardrobe essential that blends timeless style with everyday practicality. This season, elevate your collection with Charles & Keith’s latest must-haves: the Beryl and Lyla totes.

Designed for the modern woman who balances it all, the Beryl tote is a stylish and functional companion. Its sleek, structured silhouette pairs effortlessly with everything — from sharp tailoring to off-duty denim. Inside, you’ll find a spacious interior that easily fits your daily essentials. For added convenience, it comes with a detachable inner pouch that doubles as a compact shoulder bag — perfect for transitioning from day to night.

Elegance with a wear-anywhere appeal, Lyla is easy to incorporate in your wardrobe.

Like the Beryl, the Lyla tote is available in both original and mini sizes, offering versatility for every lifestyle. With its relaxed, slouchy structure and minimalist design, Lyla is a go-to for those who value understated elegance.

Subtle piping details add a touch of distinction, while the soft yet durable silhouette makes it easy to style with any outfit. The roomy interior is perfect for everyday carry, and the detachable pouch gives even more storage — or a grab-and-go option when you’re traveling light.

Minimalist yet distinctive, Beryl and Lyla are made to move with you — from workdays to weekends, and everything in between.