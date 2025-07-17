Why is this tea so matcharap?

A brew-tea-ful launch: Perkin So, senior assistant vice president for Mall Operations of SM Malls; Anna Yap Paw, vice president of Tasteless Food Group; Charles Paw, founder and president of Tasteless Food Group; Masahiro Nagata and Maki Sokotowa, founders of The Matcha Tokyo

For Masahiro Nagata, 56, sipping tea — make that matcha tea — is a brew-tea-ful way to start a day. Nagata, co-founder and CEO of The Matcha Tokyo, is sharing his love of matcha tea with Filipinos with the launch of The Matcha Tokyo’s flagship store at SM Mall of Asia.

Amid a refreshing central green zone with tall trees and a Zen rock garden inspired by the gentle curves of Manila Bay, we get to sit — and sip matcha — with Nagata as he pours out some tea-rrific stories, one cup at a time.

“I have always liked Japanese green tea but never found one I considered really tasty while living overseas,” he confesses. “Until I met farmers growing 100-percent organic matcha.”

Matcha, a Japanese superfood, is made of finely ground powder of green tea leaves with a high concentration of antioxidants and other beneficial compounds to lower the risk of several chronic diseases. Farmers shade the matcha plant and this lack of direct sunlight increases chlorophyll, giving the plant a darker green color.

Sipping serenity: A central green zone with tall trees and a lounge seating welcomes guests to The Matcha Tokyo flagship store at SM Mall of Asia.

Mix and matcha

The Matcha Tokyo is proud to claim that it delivers the highest quality organic matcha to the world in a mindful and sustainable way, starting with clean water, fertile soil, unpolluted nature, and carefully selected tea leaves harvested by seasoned farmers.

“I want to prioritize keeping the quality of our products,” Nagata stresses.

We ask Nagata: Is it because you drink a lot of matcha tea that you look young and seem to have the energy of a person half your age?

He quickly replies, “Yes!”

He adds, “You can also take matcha if you want to lose weight or for weight control.”

He also gives this beauty tip, “It is also good for the skin.”

Nagata recommends that the best time to take matcha is in the morning to give you the energy you need for the day. But don’t take it at night because it has a little caffeine that may affect your sleep.

Matcha and a healthy lifestyle? It’s a matcha made in culinary heaven.

The Hojicha experience: Hojicha latte with dessert sampler

Tea-lightful menu

To all ye matcha lovers: For the first time in the Philippines, The Matcha Tokyo is serving up savory Panini (pressed sandwiches). There are also Yogurt Bowls in blueberry mango and strawberry banana flavors.

“Matcha goes best with sweets to balance its bitterness,” Nagata sweetly suggests. “That’s why we have the local pastries and goodies at our stores.”

There are unique desserts to stir your imagination like the Ensaymatcha, Mont Blanc Toast, and Steamed Bread with Butter in sweet potato, matcha, and shoyu (soy sauce) flavors.

The flagship store, which can seat 60, also debuts interactive Matcha and Hojicha experiences that let guests whisk their own tea and pour their lattes, each paired with a dessert sampler featuring cookie butter Basque cheesecake, matcha madeleine, warabi mochi, and a butter cookie.

So, how did we like our matcha?

Matcharap!

The new Matcha Tokyo is located at the 3rd floor, main mall, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City.

The Matcha Tokyo has several branches in the Philippines located in Bonifacio Global City, Gateway Mall, Opus Mall, Parqal Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, Lucky Chinatown Mall, SM City Clark, SM City Fairview, Ayala Mall Vertis North.