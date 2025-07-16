Hair to the chief

Kirk Bondad: “At Bench Hair & Skin Expert, we can take pride in wanting to look better and take steps to make it happen.”

‘Taking care of my skin and hair at Bench Hair & Skin Expert adds to my confidence when I’m working,’ says Kirk Bondad.

These days, people who undergo procedures to enhance their physical appearance are not uncommon. Innovations in medical aesthetics are making cosmetic procedures convenient, “normal,” and generally affordable.

Hair restoration is one such procedure.

“By the age of 50, 50 percent of us will have some type of hair loss. A hair restoration procedure is no longer seen as a luxury or as a last resort for patients who are balding. These procedures are now sought after and widely accepted,” says Dr. Corazon Mella, a diplomate of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery and one of the doctors at Bench Hair & Skin Expert’s flagship clinic.

Along with a team of dermatologists, dermatologic surgeons, and hair-restoration doctors, Mella is helping patients experience a new era of beauty, hair restoration, and aesthetics at Bench Hair & Skin Expert’s flagship clinic at The Curve, Bonifacio Global City.

Ara Arida: “Skincare is a way to reconnect with ourselves. It’s a gentle act of self-respect.”

The science of hair restoration and transplants

Excessive smoking, alcohol intake, and stress all contribute to premature hair loss. But the main culprit is genetics.

“People who have a family history of hair loss will be more sensitive to a specific type of hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT),” says Mella. “DHT turns thick adult hair into thin baby hair over time.”

The hormone also cuts each hair growth cycle shorter and shorter. Generally, the life span of hair is two to six years, at the end of which hair regrows. In an average lifetime, a person’s hair can go through 10 to 15 life cycles. With DHT, hair does not get enough time to grow and become thick.

Mella provides a silver lining: “DHT sensitivity doesn’t affect all areas of the scalp. Patients, generally, don’t go completely bald. They still retain hair in the back and on the sides of their head.”

To delay the process of hair loss, Mella and her team perform non-invasive maintenance procedures that either prolong the life span of hair or block DHT. This is ideal for patients who have thinning hair.

For those who have no more hair for a medical procedure to thicken, hair transplant would be the next step. The doctors restore the lost hair with permanent ones by extracting grafts from the back and sides individually. They then redistribute each strand to the bald area in the little holes they make; the process is similar to farmers planting rice.

Patients then wait for a year to see the full difference.

Kelvin Miranda: “Taking care of your appearance starts with your mentality.”

All worth it

Mister World Philippines 2024 and Mister Pilipinas International ambassador Kirk Bondad places a premium on skin and hair care.

“In my line of work, it’s really important to take care of my skin and hair. That’s my investment. It adds to my confidence when I’m working,” Bondad says. “What Bench Hair & Skin Expert has done is to make this option accessible to more people. We can take pride in wanting to look better and take steps to make it happen.”

Likewise, Ara Arida, Miss Universe Philippine 2013 and endorser of Bench Skin Expert, prioritizes self-care in all its forms, including maintaining healthy skin and hair.

“Our skin tells the story of how we care for ourselves,” she says. “In a fast-paced world, where we often forget to slow down, skincare becomes a moment of stillness, a way to reconnect with ourselves. It’s a gentle act of self-respect that brings confidence and clarity to your everyday life. Because glowing skin isn’t just the result of good products; it’s also a reflection of how much we value ourselves.”

Providing a first-hand perspective on hair care is celebrity stylist and creative director Ton Lao. He recently underwent a hair transplant procedure at Bench Hair & Skin Expert clinic.

“I should have done it earlier. At 25, I already noticed a bald spot forming. Had I done this (restoration) then, there would have been more hair to use. ‘Pag konti na lang ang hair, hindi na puwedeng bawasan (If your hair is thin, they can’t take more of it for the transplant),” Lao says.

Because of local anesthesia, all Lao felt during the eight-hour procedure was some discomfort in having to sit still for hours. He experienced no swelling or redness. The next day, Lao was back at work. Three days later, he was on a flight to Cebu.

“It’s better for us to take care of ourselves than to be worried about what other people might think if we go through a transplant,” says Lao. “I want to still be able to style my hair. It gives me confidence.”

Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls, underwent a consultation during the launch of the flagship clinic. He appreciates the ethics and professionalism of the clinic’s doctors.

“They’re very informative, and have all the new products on the market,” he says. “And the doctors are honest. They tell you what you need and don’t need. If you need (skin) hydration and not tightening, they won’t recommend tightening procedures just to be able to sell.”

Kapuso star Kelvin Miranda knows the necessity of these aesthetic procedures in show business. For him, though, the journey to self-actualization begins way deeper than the scalp.

“Sinisimulan ‘yan sa mentalidad. Hindi puwedeng inaalagaan mo ‘yung panlabas na anyo nang hindi inaalagaan ang kalooban mo (It starts with your mentality. You can’t take care of your appearance without taking care of your mental health, too),” Miranda says.

With a healthy mind and the ability to manage emotions, Miranda is sure that looking good will naturally follow. However, when time steps in and inevitably affects bodily systems, Miranda is grateful for the options that technology presents.

“Ngayong marami nang technology, mas madali na tayong makakapag-invest para mas mapangalagaan natin ang ating sarili (Now that there are lots of options from technology, it is easier for us to invest to take care of ourselves),” he says.

Steven Tan: “Bench Hair & Skin Expert has all the new products in the market. And the doctors are honest — they tell you what you need and don’t need.”

Hair and beyond

Guided by the direction of Ben Chan, Bench founder and CEO, none of the clinic’s procedures is invasive. Its signature services include Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy, which is a multi-step process that uses the body’s own growth factors to stimulate hair regrowth. Celluma Light Therapy complements this with LED treatment that supports cellular regeneration and boosts scalp health.

Mesotherapy targets the hormonal causes of hair loss and promotes thicker, healthier hair over time.

Topping off the clinic’s broader portfolio is the New Cellular Treatment Factor, an injectable procedure designed to improve skin texture, radiance, and firmness.

Taking care of oneself has never been easier or more accessible than in this era of aesthetic innovations. Drop the stigma; it’s time to focus on our own wellness without apology or regret.

* * *

Bench Hair & Skin Expert is located at Level 6, The Curve, Bonifacio Global City, right across from St. Luke’s Medical Center BGC. The clinic offers a comprehensive suite of treatments for hair restoration and skin rejuvenation, conducted by licensed doctors and specialists. If you have underlying medical conditions, consult your doctor before undergoing hair transplants.