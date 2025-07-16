Ice cream with caviar? cool idea!

It was a memorable afternoon with the perfect mix of luxury, culinary artistry, and heartfelt camaraderie to honor friendship and birthdays at the Cocktails and Caviar event held at the luxurious viewing room of The Estate Makati—an upcoming architectural jewel of the city in prime Ayala Avenue. The venue offered stunning vistas for an elegant gathering curated by Ana Amigo with the piece de resistance — exquisite Nomad caviar generously served to the delight of the guests. Every dish was creatively combined; beginning with the various appetizers and pastas to the “dirty” ice cream (avocado and cheese flavors) topped with the buttery, slightly salty and nutty flavor of this luxury Kaluga hybrid product.

Philippine Wine Merchant made sure that the cocktails and bubbly overflowed, keeping the conversation lively and the spirits high. A perfect time filled with laughter, warm toasts, and genuine affection, united in celebrating not just birthdays, but the gift of friendship itself.

Celebrant Ruffa Gutierrez with Apples Aberin and Garlic Garcia

Why Ruffa Gutierrez is grateful

Stunning Ruffa Gutierrez took a relaxing respite from her continuous soaring career with a birthday gathering at the Project Vino Reserve (Rockwell) surrounded by a small group of friends. I caught up with this hardworking celebrant who enthused, “I am extremely grateful for the gift of family, a fulfilling career, and the blessing of being super busy with a new project — Beauty Empire, now streaming on Viu Philippines and airing on GMA Network Primetime starting this month. As I celebrate another year of life, I feel incredibly blessed to still love what I do — and to be a leading lady at this stage of my life and career. Thank you, Lord, for allowing me to grow, evolve, and continue doing what I’m passionate about. This birthday, my heart is full.”