Of design, celebration, and purpose

It was a spectacular celebration as the visionary CWC Interiors CEO and founder Fred Yuson marked both his birthday and the company’s 34th anniversary with a grand two-part affair at the Wack Wack Golf & Country Club in Mandaluyong City. The day teed off with the 34th CWC Golf Invitational, drawing 180 guests from the design and business sectors for a fun-filled day of sport and fellowship.

In the evening, the much-anticipated CWC Interiors Gala Night dazzled with star-studded hosts Tim Yap, Issa Litton, Daiana Meneses, and Emma Tiglao, a charity fashion show with the Mutya ng Pilipinas 2024 queens presented by Mutya ng Pilipinas president Cory Quirino, and powerhouse performances from Zsa Zsa Padilla and Randy Santiago.

Benedict Ang with Stefanie, Sarah, and Shaun Yuson

The night’s highlights included the launch of the following: the CWC Commemorative Book, the Seats of Distinction photo gallery, the 2025 Founder’s Collection, and the CWC Scholarship Foundation, plus the raffle draw of a lifetime, with architect Onet Limchoc winning a trip to the Vitra Haus in Switzerland.

CWC Interiors core team: Chino Cosculluela, Celestine Bonares, Charissa Nogar, Carol Yao, Nesty Ocampo, Edmund Vengco, Armand Apuya, Jojo Lloren

Kathryn Bernardo glows with fans

Kramnik Lara, actress and endorser Kathryn Bernardo, Marga Herbosa, Jessica Esperon

V! Styled by Kath” returns in sparkling style as famous star Kathryn Bernardo once again brought her signature flair to the highly anticipated V! Jewelry event.

V! Jewelry advocates sustainability through modern jewelry featuring the South Sea pearl, our national gem.

This year, three lucky fans enjoyed an intimate styling session with the ever-chic actress, who carefully curated pieces that reflected their personal stories and vibes. From edgy leather bracelets to elegant pearl ear climbers and minimalist classics, each piece carried the endorser’s thoughtful touch, making the experience truly personal and memorable.

* * *

