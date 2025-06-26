Tesoro @ 80 : A Legacy woven into the Filipino way of life

When I was in my early teens, I used to accompany my mother, who was not just a client of Tesoros’ visionary co-founder Salud Tesoro but also a very good friend. Mommy had lots of foreign friends who were heads of Shell Corporation, Colgate Palmolive Philippines and the like. Thus, she would buy them gifts from Tesoros which they truly appreciated. It was her way of thanking them for supporting my father’s newspaper, The Fookien Times, by way of advertising.

Tesoros’ barong Tagalog, available in traditional, modern, formal, and casual menswear

Tesoros was co-founded by Atty. Nestor and Salud Tesoro in 1945. From its beginnings, Tesoros has been both a retail business and a platform to support Filipino artisans.

Through the couple’s example of industry and integrity in all that they do, Tesoros became known for its superior product offerings and personalized customer service. Through its various iterations, from its first branch in post-war Escolta and through the years — to Mabini Street in Ermita, Manila and five-star hotels and malls — to its present day flagship branch at 1016 Arnaiz Avenue, Makati, locations in airports, Intramuros and other retail centers, Tesoros has consistently focused on offering authentic Philippine handicrafts. Tesoros’ barong Tagalog stands out as its signature piece, with its wide assortment and expert tailoring for the discriminating client.

With the near daily presence at the main Makati branch of Alice Tesoro-Guerrero, the eldest child of Nestor and Salud, its tradition of distinctive personalized and expert service is passed on to succeeding generations of family members and retail staff.

Tesoros at Escolta in 1945 and now, since 1993, at Arnaiz Ave., Makati.

Under the leadership of the youngest of the 10 Tesoro children, Ma. Isabel “Beng” Tesoro, the company remains committed to preserving native crafts made by our most vulnerable communities while propagating their patronage by offering both traditional and contemporary innovations of our local art forms. Tesoros has also embraced the digital marketplace, allowing it to connect with both loyal patrons and a younger, global audience.

Now at 80, Tesoros thrives as a retailer that combines expert customer service with a social initiative — it provides a thoughtful selection of Philippine handicrafts that sustains honored craft traditions together with authentic modern interpretations of Filipino creativity. A visit to Tesoros is a visit to the Philippines — not just to a store but to an emblem of “Filipino-ness.”