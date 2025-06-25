Celebrating Geminis

Geminis are known to have certain outstanding personality traits that include intelligence, impulsiveness, childlike curiosity, an outgoing character with a sharp wit and a good sense of humor.

Mia Borromeo

Mia Borromeo’s recent birthday lunch, given in her honor by good friend Lizzie Zobel, stands out with the artistic and creative table setting of garden ferns and greenery accented with various colorful flowers to highlight the eye-catching oriental plates. Everything was homecooked and so beautifully arranged that even after lunch, we didn’t seem to want to leave.

Dessert time had a delightful array of homemade tropical fruit sorbets and an old-fashioned coconut cake that brought back memories of our childhood. As Mia enthused, “It was such a treat to celebrate over a cozy and fun lunch with a few dear friends getting together in the middle of our super-hectic lives. I was so happy that Lizzie’s lunch menu had all my favorites, especially her homemade chawanmushi and shabu-shabu. The best ever!”

She added, “I am so grateful for another year of endless blessings and to be surrounded by so many loving friends.”

Irene Martel Francisco is feted by Agnes Huibonhoa, Doris Magsaysay Ho and Anton San Diego.

Irene Martel Francisco

Doris Magsaysay Ho, Agnes Huibonhoa and Anton San Diego got together to celebrate Irene Martel Francisco, one of the most charitable women in town. Known to raise funds for countless organizations and projects, she is truly an angel to so many.

During the special dinner given at the Manila House, Anton mentioned, “Your vision, dedication, and support have shaped incredible stories and touched many lives. Beyond your professional excellence, you bring warmth and genuine care to everything you do. Your integrity is inspiring. May this new year bring you as much faith, joy, success, good health, love, and fulfillment as you give to others.”

Dorothy Osorio Tee is greeted by relatives Frannie and Ramon Jacinto, Kristine and George Yang.

Dorothy Osorio Tee

Celebrating 91 years on earth is no small feat and Dorothy Osorio Tee has lived through 16 Philippine presidents, from Manuel L. Quezon to our current Bongbong Marcos. She is a direct descendant from the heroic family of Cavite martyrs Francisco Osorio and his brother-in-law, Luis Aguado. They were executed in 1896 during the Spanish colonial era, along with 11 other men when they were found guilty of rebellion. (For history buffs, these men were known as the 13 martyrs of Cavite or Trece Martires.)

Auntie Dorothy, as she is fondly called, is a charming lady who always keeps busy — enjoying being with her circle of friends and mahjong mates, as well as her Catholic Women’s League group.