A toast to World Cucumber Day

On June 14, walk into select bars in Metro Manila with a cucumber and walk out with a gin and tonic. No, this isn't a fever dream. It's World Cucumber Day, and Hendrick's Gin has turned this fruit into an accepted form of payment at participating establishments across Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

I caught up with Charmaine Thio, Southeast Asia brand ambassador for Hendrick's Gin, during a preview event last May 22 at Electric Garden, BGC and she recalled from previous years, "I was just sitting in a bar watching people walk in with cucumbers wrapped in plastic. They'd bar-hop with bags of cucumbers. Some grocery owners were like, 'What is going on today?'"

Underrated fruit

Thio explained, "World Cucumber Day was not something that Hendrick's Gin made up, even though it might seem like it.”

English horticulturalists established World Cucumber Day in 2011 after deciding the cucumber was "quite an underrated fruit, always getting looked over" despite being "full of vitamins, great for hydration, wonderful for the skin."

So they declared June 14 the official day. "We decided to insert ourselves into the whole cucumber conversation because Hendrick's Gin is infused with cucumber," said Thio. "Of course, we want the farmers and horticulturalists to succeed in their campaign."

What started as agricultural advocacy became one of the most recognizable bar promotions worldwide. "The cucumber lifts our gin. It's a different realm than other gins out there," Thio pointed out. "In the original concoction with just the 11 botanicals that we had, it's okay, but with the addition of the cucumber, you really get a gin that is super fresh, very crisp and light, perfect for Southeast Asia weather."

Thio's path to becoming an ambassador wasn't planned. She was cat-sitting for her predecessor when he mentioned a job opening during a cab ride home. One conversation launched her career traveling for gin.

She's particularly impressed with the Filipino drinking culture. "People always say Filipinos prefer sweeter drinks. But from my experience, they really enjoy drinks that hit that balance, especially those with sour or vinegar notes. Filipino drinkers are also quite open. You'll try drinks inspired by local ingredients or what's available here. I think that's so refreshing."

Thio believes the drinking culture is evolving. "Drinkers today are looking for better. They are aspiring to better. Previously, people were into celebrating big wins. The consumer these days is into celebrating life, which is great. You don't have to wait for the big special moment in order to celebrate.”

Some participating bars add their own twists — biggest cucumber wins extra drinks, haiku contests, tarot readings. Others keep it simple: one cucumber, one cocktail.

"We're really hoping that the cucumber experience brings down that barrier so that people are a little bit less intimidated," said Thio. “It's something fun and unusual."

The real value isn't the cucumber itself — it's the experience. In a city where everything has a price, walking into a bar with produce feels like rebellion. Or ritual. Or both.

Participating bars

Makati: Al Tarboosh, B House, Banter & Jive, Bar 10 Four, Big Fuzz, Bizarre, Curator, Dr. Wine Poblacion, Draft Rockwell, Fat Cat, From Management, Grasshopper, Japonesa, Lampara, Layaw Bar, Mijo Comfort Food, Papillon, Polilya, Project Vino Poblacion, Project Vino Reserve, Spritz Bar, Skyline Sports Bar, The Penthouse 8747, Tiabuela

Taguig: Dr Wine BGC, Electric Garden, Fauna MNL, Ipong Manila, Southbank BGC, The Attic

Muntinlupa: Southbank Café, Project Vino Alabang

Pasig: Southbank Estancia, Hakid Manila, Linger Bar, Joy-Nostalg

San Juan: Raion, Eraya, Lounge 207, Three Dots, Saikou Bar

Marikina: Bar by East, Takore Caffeine Bar

Quezon City: Cala Cafe, INT. Bar/EXT. Cafe, Wrong Door, Vitto's Wine and Restaurant

Pasay: Bar 360, Grand Bar Lounge, The Den PITX, Whisky Library

Laguna: The Den Los Baños, Malaya Los Baños

* * *For a full list of participating venues and curious happenings, visit: https://hendricksgin.com/ph/unusual-times/world-cucumber-day/.

Connect with Bea on Instagram @beatrinidad_ and onyourplate.substack.com.