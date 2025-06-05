Amigas get together

Being the youngest with four big sisters and one big brother, all teenagers, when I was 6-7 years old, I was often left at home while they were all out with their friends and activities. So I got used to being on my own.

When Agile Zamora insisted I join the Amigas group, because she is such a good friend, I gave in, but it will be the first and only group I shall ever be a member of, as it really isn’t my cup of tea.

Nonetheless, I’m beginning to know the ladies of Amigas and have become friends with several new Amigas while rekindling friendship with some who were already friends of mine that I haven’t gotten in touch with for some time.

We would get together to celebrate the birthdays of friends every two months. Last Wednesday, May 21, we were together again dining at Morton’s Steakhouse. The first time we were there, I thought it was so-so, but after I treated my son Vernon on his birthday at Gordon Ramsey’s, I realized Morton’s service is good but otherwise, it isn’t what most would expect at its price per head, which is almost similar to Gordon Ramsey’s.

Grace Glory Go, Agile Zamora and Myrna Yao

Here is a picture of how long the table was. We are almost 24 members; when Agile recruited me, I asked her how big would the group be, and she said about 12! We are now twice the size, and I’m enjoying my newfound friends.