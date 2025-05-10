V&A Law swings into 45 years

Villaraza & Angangco (V&A Law) teed off its 45th anniversary celebration with the first-ever Pancho Villaraza Cup at the prestigious Wack Wack Golf & Country Club in Mandaluyong City. The commemorative tournament honored the Firm’s storied legacy and its late founder and former chairman and CEO, F. Arthur “Pancho” Villaraza, gathering over a hundred players for a day of sport and fellowship.

V&A Law flight members Bryan Saludares and Bernadeth Kumia, partner Danielle Francesca San Pedro, and flight member Ira Pozon pose with the hole-in-one prize from Getgo Golf Carts.

Starting things with a ceremonial teeoff were Pancho’s brother Artie Villaraza, V&A Law chairman and CEO Raoul Angangco, and senior partner Bienvenido Somera, Jr. while joining the awarding rites were House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Deputy Speaker Jay-jay Suarez.

A fitting tribute to a visionary and a milestone worth celebrating!

DGT breaks ground and opens Central Park

(From left) Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) CFO Beauregard Grant Cheng, CLI COO and YHEST Realty director Jose Franco “Joe” Soberano, Department of Tourism (DOT) Region XI director Tanya Rabat-Tan, Davao City Vice Mayor Jay Melchor Quitain, Jr., YHEST Realty president Frederick “Fred” Yuson, CLI chairman and CEO and YHEST Realty chairman Jose Soberano III, De La Salle University (DLSU) president Br. Bernard “Bernie” Oca, YHEST directors Susan Grace Tan, Sarah Jean Yuson, and Jason Huang with corporate secretary Jasper Huang, CLI FVP for business development Sylvan John Monzon, and Lor Calma & Partners principal architect Ar. Ed Calma

A landmark event took place in Davao as Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) president and CEO Jose Franco “Joe” Soberano and YHEST Realty president Frederick “Fred” Yuson led the groundbreaking of the Davao Global Township (DGT) Cultural Center, soon to house the province’s first La Salle school, De La Salle University (DLSU) for Further and Continued Education. The celebration gathered distinguished guests including DLSU president Br. Bernard “Bernie” Oca, Lor Calma & Partners principal architect Ed Calma, and Department of Tourism (DOT) Region XI director Tanya Rabat-Tan, with festivities hosted by Issa Litton and Tim Yap.

DLSU Green Archers Basketball Team coaching staff (front row, from left) assistant coaches John Pelotos and Osmund Ng, head coach Topex Robinson, assistant coaches Glen Escandor, Mon Jose, Gian Nazario, and JB Sison with (back row) assistant coach Joe Gabriel and lead assistant coach Caloy Garcia

That same evening, Davao’s Central Park was officially opened with Davao City Vice Mayor Jay Melchor Quitain, Jr. gracing the ribbon-cutting, followed by a lively musical showcase with Randy Santiago and the Serenity Band at the park’s natural amphitheater.

* * *

