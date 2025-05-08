^

Lifestyle

The King's day of Netherlands

OMG - Gracie Go - The Philippine Star
May 8, 2025 | 12:00am
The King's day of Netherlands
Consul Marian Ong, Pieter ten Bosch, Amb. Marielle Geraedts, Honorary Consul Helen Ong
STAR / File

The celebration of The Netherlands King’s Day was held at the residence of the lovely Dutch Ambassador Marielle Geraedts and the dashing Pieter ten Bosch who warmly received their guests and exchanged greetings with friends old and new.

Once the program started, the guests were ushered to the spacious garden, where all ears were attuned to the singing of the National Anthems of the Philippines and The Netherlands.

Gila Fluss, Austrian Amb. Johann Brieger, Raffy Guevara, Israel Amb. Ilan Fluss, Roswitha Brieger, Honorary Consul Mellie Ablaza, Swiss Amb. Nicolas Bruhl

On stage were Amb. Marielle Geraedts, DFA representative, incoming ASEC of the Office of European Affairs Deena Joy Amatong, who delivered their noteworthy welcoming remarks accompanied by Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown.

Food galore of international cuisine was served, and everyone enjoyed the festive atmosphere, with pleasant exchanges among colleagues and friends.

Capt. Anthony Saunders, Naval Attache of the US Embassy, Anagine Guevara, Papal Nuncio Arch. Charles Brown, Amb. Nader Zaki and Mme. Nancy Zaki of the Egyptian Embassy, Natalia R. Galloway and Isaac Kim of the US Embassy

 

NETHERLANDS
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with