The King's day of Netherlands

The celebration of The Netherlands King’s Day was held at the residence of the lovely Dutch Ambassador Marielle Geraedts and the dashing Pieter ten Bosch who warmly received their guests and exchanged greetings with friends old and new.

Once the program started, the guests were ushered to the spacious garden, where all ears were attuned to the singing of the National Anthems of the Philippines and The Netherlands.

Gila Fluss, Austrian Amb. Johann Brieger, Raffy Guevara, Israel Amb. Ilan Fluss, Roswitha Brieger, Honorary Consul Mellie Ablaza, Swiss Amb. Nicolas Bruhl

On stage were Amb. Marielle Geraedts, DFA representative, incoming ASEC of the Office of European Affairs Deena Joy Amatong, who delivered their noteworthy welcoming remarks accompanied by Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown.

Food galore of international cuisine was served, and everyone enjoyed the festive atmosphere, with pleasant exchanges among colleagues and friends.