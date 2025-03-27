Jinjer came to throw down

Let’s be clear: Jinjer didn’t come to Manila to play nice — they came to throw down. And that’s exactly what they did at the SM North EDSA Skydome, where loyal metalheads gathered for a night of whiplash-inducing riffs, tightly-wound aggression, and guttural screams.

Back in 2018, Jinjer made their first appearance in the Philippines at “PULP Summer Slam XVIII: Of Good and Evil,” playing to a massive festival crowd. It’s the kind of set people still talk about like it just happened last week. And even after seven years, Eugene Abdukhanov remembers that show clearly: “I still remember that event as one of the most prominent… the whole atmosphere behind the stage, how you guys treat us, it’s very different. So thank you very much, it’s cool to be back.”

Roman Ibramkhalilov delivered a performance so tight it felt almost surgical..

This time, though, fans finally got what they’d been waiting for: a full headline set, no time limits, no distractions — just Jinjer doing what they do best. And they didn’t waste a second. Kicking off with Just Another, Sit Stay Roll Over, and Teacher, Teacher!, they delivered a blistering opening salvo that immediately threw the crowd into chaos. Tatiana Shmayluk, clad in black with her signature warpaint stare, tore into every line like her life depended on it. One moment she was growling like a demon; the next, she was belting melodies that could fill an arena. Her voice didn’t just ride the band’s sound— it drove it.

The band — rounded out by Roman Ibramkhalilov on guitar and Vladi Ulasevich on drums — was just as punishing. The chemistry between them is unreal. It’s tight. Calculated. No sloppiness, no wasted notes. They know exactly when to pull back and when to let the chaos reign.

Those who came to hear cuts from their latest album “Duel live” weren’t disappointed. The setlist was stacked with new material, from the breakneck pace of Fast Draw to the chug-heavy hypnotism of Green Serpent. The title track Duel brought the tension to a peak, and when Tatiana launched into Someone’s Daughter and the shape-shifting Kafka, the Skydome practically vibrated.They kept the momentum going with Copycat (from 2021’s ”Wallflowers”) and Perennial (a fan favorite off their ”Micro” EP), before capping things off with Rogue, a fresh banger that already feels like a live staple.

And yes, they brought out Pisces for the encore. Let’s not pretend you weren’t waiting for it. That stop-start riff? That brutal switch from soft, clean vocals to unholy screaming? Still hits like a truck. Still makes you want to scream even if you lost your voice two songs ago.

Before Jinjer took the stage, Filipino fans got an unexpected bonus: Dissociated, a melodic deathcore band all the way from Spain. With barely any promo, they took the stage with pure conviction, tearing through a set packed with detuned guitars, guttural vocals, and eerie atmospheric touches. Hot off their debut single No Connections, they previewed tracks from their upcoming EP and quickly earned for themselves a place on the crowd’s radar.

In the middle of all this chaos, there were moments of quiet reflection — if only briefly. Backstage, the band opened up about how Duel came together and, it turned out, it wasn’t the product of some mystical burst of inspiration. It was hard work. Exhausting, tedious, detailed work. “People romanticize recording albums,” Tatiana said. “It’s not. It’s a very hardworking process.” But for once, they had time. “This album actually took the longest to make,” Eugene shared. “Almost three years. Little by little, slowly… we were not rushing it by any means.”

PULP STUDIOS Filipino metalheads thrashed through one mosh anthem after another that night.

That patience shows on the album. Duel is heavier, weirder, and more personal than anything they’ve done before. “I guess there was a theme,” Tatiana said. “It’s basically inner conflict… where you fight your own self. And the whole thing was inspired by the act of duel… like a Russian roulette. Playing with death itself.”

Even Tantrum, the album opener, had a wild backstory. “It was inspired by the balls — the events, I mean,” she said with a laugh. “Very restricted — physically and emotionally… so the whole song is about breaking those rules. Appearing in this kind of event being absolutely raw. Wearing whatever you want.” According to Tatiana, imagine crashing a royal masquerade in a hoodie and Docs. That’s the vibe of the song.

Jinjer may not be the kind of band to fill their set with speeches or sentimental shoutouts — but that doesn’t mean they don’t care. The pre-show meet-and-greet was full of smiles, hugs, and quiet thank-yous. “We’re about to see them in a few minutes,” Eugene said, moments before the chaos began. “Cool to play for our Philippine fans again.”

So, what was this show? A reminder. That heavy music still has weight. That it still matters. That somewhere in Quezon City, in a venue that rattled with blast beats and bloodthirsty breakdowns, metal fans stood their ground and roared.

You either felt it in your bones that night — or you didn’t. And if you didn’t, well… now you know what it means to miss out. — Guest writer: Julian Mauricio