Skyâ€™s the limit for SM MOA

Sky’s the limit for SM MOA

There’s a massive new addition to the Pasay City skyline, and it’s giving off first-in-the-Philippines, world-class vibes. MOA Sky — the culmination of SM Mall of Asia (MOA)’s highly anticipated redevelopment — has numerous features going for it. The new vantage point from which to watch the famous Manila Bay sunset is just the start.

At the most basic level, MOA Sky, located on the 4th level of MOA’s South Wing, could be described as the “roof deck” of SM MOA. But roof decks don’t normally feature a full-sized football field or a decked-out amphitheater, both of which are the stars of the MOA Sky show.

“We want it to ‘wow’ the public,” says Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls. “We don’t want to just keep expanding and putting in more shops. We want to create something to give back to our customers. This is something that the Filipino people will be proud of.’’

And it is. Judging by the kilometric queue that was waiting to be let in ahead of MOA Sky’s official launch on Feb. 25, 2025, people are keen to take a bite out of SM’s latest gift to the public.

Make the most out of this breath of fresh air atop one of the largest malls in the world.

Watch local and international football games

Right in the middle of MOA Sky is the MOA Football Pitch, a FIFA-grade football field that can accommodate 1,800 spectators. It’s the first of its kind in the Philippines, and, according to Tan, in Southeast Asia.

The field is set to host international tournaments and local college football games. In fact, soon after the ribbon was cut to officially open the field, Filipinas, the Philippine national football team, inaugurated it with an exhibition game.

Further building up the fitness quotient is a fitness track that snakes all around MOA Sky. Jog, sprint, then gawk at the sunset — the track is a gift that keeps on giving.

Disconnect from all the noise

A few steps from the football pitch is the MOA Sanctuary, dubbed as “a sacred retreat in the heart of the city.” Enclosed from the rest of MOA Sky by glass walls, this sanctuary provides a welcome respite from the world; perfect for weary souls needing some silence.

The space is wide enough to accommodate special exhibits. In fact, the exhibit schedule for the whole of 2025 is full, beginning this March with ‘‘Caru-caruhan: Small images of piety.’’

Surrounded by plants and awash with natural light (after all, it is on the highest point of the mall), the sanctuary may be the last thing one would expect to find in close proximity to a football pitch. But the balance works perfectly.

Attend a concert

The MOA Sky Amphitheater is a dynamic space that is fully set up to hold concerts, fashion shows, and other open-air performances. Visitors got a taste of the complete experience when, on MOA Sky’s opening, they enjoyed a concert by singer-songwriter Adie, alternative rock band Hale, and indie pop band December Avenue.

And because MOA Sky is, in fact, one open space, you’ll be able to enjoy the songs from any point even if you’re not standing in the amphitheater.

Give your furry friends some me-time

Dedicated, enclosed play zones await visitors’ pet dogs. The MOA Paw Park likes to spoil furry friends (and their humans). Aside from safe areas for play, the park also has open space for a party.

No accidents here, though. There are enough signs around to remind pet owners of how they should conduct their pets while visiting MOA Sky.

Take in some modern art

Much of MOA Sky is left open for visitors to have picnics or, if so inclined, run and play. These spaces aren’t empty, however. The North and South Sky Plazas also feature artworks from various Filipino artists.

On opening day, Filipino-American artist Jefre’s four-meter-tall Zodiac sculptures were a project five years in the making. It’s an extension of the carabao series Jefre created for SM Aura and another installation he made for SM Megamall. Each of his MOA Sky sculptures comes with a QR code, which, when scanned, will reveal your horoscope.

Enjoy solar power

The entire floor of MOA Sky runs on solar power, with solar panels covering the roof of the walkways. The lights in the restrooms, sound system in the aphitheater, and the stadium lights in the football pitch all get their power from clean, renewable energy. What an efficient way to take advantage of their location.

“This is a realization of a vision set in motion more than a decade ago,” says Tan. “We’re going beyond size and elevating the whole experience. It’s a testament to our commitment to the future. This is a destination that inspires and redefines what’s possible. Now, we can truly say that the sky’s the limit for MOA.”