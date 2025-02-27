A time of celebration

More than 25 ladies of the Amigas group enjoyed a classy dinner at PGA Antonio’s.

I used to wonder why Antonio’s was called PGA Antonio’s. Well, after about 28 of us ladies, all part of the Amigas Group, had dinner at PGA Antonio’s, I understood why.

Robert Coyiuto’s son Benedicto Coyiuto partnered with Tony Boy Escalante to open PGA Antonio’s & the restaurant is situated right inside its showroom on Edsa Greenhills with all the beautiful Porsche, Audi & Bentley showrooms.

Agile Zamora and the author

Both main courses of seabass and Wagyu steak were superbly cooked and the waiters were trained to serve us just like any classy restaurant in New York or Paris.

Our Amigas Group was formed just a few years ago by Agile Zamora and Ruby Chua. Many of the members are successful businesswomen while also being good wives and mothers.

With Porsche in background: Ruby Tan and Joy Melendez

A few, like me, are single or single again. It was Agile who convinced me to join the group as I am not normally a group person. Nonetheless, I am learning to enjoy their company, and have made a number of good friends in the group. In fact, several of them are also supporting the forthcoming edition of The Philippines Yearbook.

Irene Chan, Nympha Valencia, Helen Lee, Beth Lee, Lanie Fong and Georgette Wilson

If you’re wondering, like me, why we do not see Antonio’s prominently while traveling (or more like trafficking) through Edsa, it’s because the restaurant is right inside the PGA showroom!