What a STAR lite evening!

Most of the top honchos of the Philippines’ conglomerates traveled all the way to Amvel City, Parañaque to attend the official inauguration of the new four-story Philippine STAR building.

I’m sad that my late big sister Betty Go Belmonte was not around to see this and neither was Max Soliven. But the rest of the Belmonte family, including myself, together with Sara Soliven, were present at this new beginning with my nephew Miguel G. Belmonte at the helm.

The former STAR address at Port Area, Manila was a lease from the government which had finally lapsed. By God’s grace, this new building is so much better to highlight our new beginning.

May our Lord continue to bless The STAR as the leading newspaper in the country today.

Miguel G. Belmonte gives the opening remarks while MVP and other guests listen at the ground floor of The STAR’s new four-story building.